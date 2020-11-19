(Stanberry) -- Following a thrilling postseason victory, a young Stanberry football team is looking to avenge their lone loss of the season when they face North Andrew in an 8-Man state semifinal Friday night.
"The final four teams, that's where you want to be," Coach Shane Hilton said. "We have told the boys to enjoy every step of this. We will try to ride this thing as long as we can."
Stanberry's state semifinal appearance comes with a roster consisting of only two seniors. They entered the season fresh off a 3-8 campaign in 2019, but returned many pieces, leaving Coach Hilton optimistic that a successful season would occur.
"I knew we would compete a lot better than we did last year," he said. "We were super-young last year. I was hoping we'd be able to make a run in the postseason. But realistically, I probably was not thinking we were going to make the final four."
Stanberry has a rich football history with five consecutive state championship appearances between 2012 and 2016, but had not made it as far as the semifinals since 2016.
"When you get used to it like we were, you want to get back to it," Hilton said. "When you are winning, you get kids to go out and it gets the excitement going. It's pretty amazing to see."
The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals with a thrilling 26-20 over East Atchison last weekend in the district championship. The Bulldogs' chances of victory looked grim in the waning seconds of the regulation, but their defense stuffed East Atchison at the goal line to force overtime, then forced a stop in overtime to set up Tucker Schieber's game-winning touchdown.
"I've said it all year, our defense has kept us either in games or won us games most of the time this year," Hilton said. "That wasn't any different. We've relied heavily on the defense."
The victory was Stanberry's fourth one-score victory of the season.
"We've had so many close ball games," Hilton said. "They didn't panic. It comes down to everybody doing their job and we were able to do that."
Stanberry's state semifinal opponent is another perennial 8-Man power -- North Andrew.
The Cardinals enter the semis at 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll. They dispatched Stanberry 36-6 in their October 2nd meeting.
Coach Hilton admits his team made an ample amount of mistakes in their lone loss.
"If we can fix them this week and take advantage of some things that we didn't do well, if we can do that, we've got a shot," he said.
North Andrew poses a daunting challenge for the Bulldogs thanks to the rushing duo of Carson Thomas and Hayden Ecker, but the Bulldogs have been resilient this year and are hopeful to do the same this Friday.
"It's going to be whoever overcomes the adversity," Hilton said when asked what will separate winning or losing Friday night. "The first time, we fumbled on play two from scrimmage and we didn't handle it well. We let that snowball on us. It's not going to be perfect, but if we can come back, I like our chances."
Trevor Maeder will be in Stanberry Friday night providing updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). The complete interview with Coach Hilton can be heard below.