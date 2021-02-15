(Bedford) -- A young Bedford boys basketball team is hopeful the third time's the charm when they face Nodaway Valley in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
One year removed from a senior class that won 64 games over four years, the Bulldogs enter postseason play at 6-14.
"It's been an up and down year," Coach Frank Sefrit said. "After graduating 88 percent of last year's scoring, we knew this year was going to be a little bit of a rebuild. We've been trying to find ourselves. I'm really excited about this bunch of kids we have. We are young and don't have any seniors. We look to get better and build."
The Bulldogs opened the season at 3-1 with wins over Essex, East Union and North Nodaway. They also tallied victories over Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills and Shenandoah.
Additionally, eight of Bedford's losses came by 10 points or less.
"We didn't end up with the record we wanted," Sefrit said. "But, I believe there were eight games that we were in four points in the last minute of the game, but didn't pull any of them out. Maybe that's not good coaching, or maybe our inexperienced showed up a bit."
While those losses hurt at the moment, Sefrit hopes they will benefit his team down the road.
"The kids are learning how to win," he said. "They have to learn how to execute down the line. Some of the mistakes they have made, they won't make again. They fight, hustle and work hard. That's something that starts the building process."
Freshman Silas Walston averages 7.7 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 143.
"He's not really afraid," Sefrit said. "He'll take it at you. That's really what has set him apart this year."
Junior Owen Lucas leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 8.7 points per game. Asher Weed (6.4 PPG), Bryson Ewart (5.5 PPG), Tristen Cummings (4.9 PPG), Conner Nally and Quentin King have also been cogs in a Bedford lineup that features six freshman or sophomores.
If the Bulldogs are to advance in postseason action, they must dethrone a team that beat them twice this year -- Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines have been playing well lately. They beat Bedford 46-38 on December 15th and 61-35 on January 28th.
"The last game, we got down early," Sefrit said. "They shot well, and our defense let us down. In the second half, we played them even. I think what it will take is we are going to have to be on. We also really have to step our defensive effort up."
The winner of Bedford/Nodaway Valley will face either Earlham or East Union in a district semifinal.
Click below to listen to the complete interview with Coach Sefrit.