(Dunlap) -- A youthful Boyer Valley girls golf team is turning its attention to a postseason run with the regular season behind them.
The Bulldogs capped off a 5-2 dual record with a second-place finish at the Rolling Valley Conference tournament, all while being one of the youngest teams in the area.
“Overall, we’ve had a pretty decent season,” Boyer Valley girls golf head coach Gary Neilsen said. “This season just seems like it’s an odd one. We got started a little bit late with all the weather, so we kinda had meets all packed in. We’re a very young team. I’ve got a total of eight girls out and they’re all freshmen or sophomores, so we’ve had our little bumps and bruises along the way, but everyone seems to be kinda tuning it in a little bit and hopefully come Friday we’re all on the same page and we can hit everyone in stride at the same time.”
Leading the charge for Boyer Valley has been a pair of underclassmen: Kylie Kepford and Reese Miller. Both Kepford and Miller have turned in the lowest averages on the team.
“It’s kind of nice knowing that you’ve got two good, solid [players],” Neilsen said. “I think it makes the girls relax a little bit not having to know that one of them has to be the main golfer every night.”
Hayley Follmann, Mataya Bromert, Zoey Soma and Sarah Roberts round out a lineup that has shown marked improvement since the season commenced.
“The biggest thing I’ve noticed in all the girls is just the mental part of the game,” Neilsen said. “Early in the season, it seemed like we were getting frustrated or upset over little things that got out of our control, but we seem to be doing a lot better with the mental game now and that makes a big difference. The game of golf is frustrating at times, but you gotta be able to put the bad stuff behind you and get back into it.”
Now, with a successful regular season in the books, the Bulldogs shift their focus to the postseason, which starts with a first round regional tournament hosted by Alta-Aurelia Friday.
"We're gonna have to have everybody play one of their better rounds of the season and have them all do it at the same time,” Neilsen said. “We’re gonna have to have some of our girls, in the No. 3 through No. 5 spots, a couple of them are gonna have to step up with their better rounds of the season and then [Kepford] and [Miller] are gonna have to come out and just give us a good, solid round.”
With so much potential and such a young team, Boyer Valley hopes to move on to the second round of regional action.
If not, the Bulldogs will certainly have something on which to build an even more successful team next season.
“I just want them to go out and have some fun and play well,” Neilsen said. “If Friday is our last meet, I don’t want the girls regretting anything or being frustrated thinking in their minds that they could’ve played better. We’re very young. This year is all about getting the experience, getting the exposure to the different courses that we play and building something for the next couple years.”
Boyer Valley will compete at the girls Class 1A Region 1A tournament at Aurelia Golf Club Friday at 10 A.M.
