(Anita) -- A young CAM softball team has found some growing pains throughout the summer, but it appears Coach Larry Hunt’s team has turned the corner of late.
The Cougars (14-11 overall, 8-6 Rolling Valley) are 2-0 this week with wins over Boyer Valley and Orient-Macksburg and have now won seven of their past 10.
“The season has been in two different groups,” Hunt told KMA Sports. “We started off pretty well, but our youth started to show up. We start four freshmen and a sophomore. We are working through those growing pains, but overall, I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at.”
The only three losses in the past 10 outings for the Cougars are a two-run loss to West Harrison on June 18th and one-run defeats to Grand View Christian and Ar-We-Va on June 22nd and 25th, respectively. In fact, five of their other eight defeats have been by three runs or less.
One of the key components for CAM’s competitiveness has been in the circle with junior pitcher Helen Riker. The experienced standout has thrown 120 1/3 innings, struck out 171 and walked just 36 while pitching to a 1.51 ERA.
“She’s done a lot of good things for us,” Hunt said. “She’s gotten stronger as the year went along. Experience-wise is a big factor. Still have to work on hitting some spots, but overall, she’s done an outstanding job for us.”
Offensively, CAM has relied on a pair of juniors Mallory Behken and Maddy Holtz, who both had 28 hits going into Tuesday night’s meeting with Orient-Macksburg. Behnken has seven doubles and has hit .406 for the season while Holtz has five doubles, two triples and a .341 batting average.
“Their average is probably not where it could be,” Hunt said. “They have hit some shots at people that have made great plays. Both of them are swinging the bat very well. Mallory brings a lot of power, and Maddy creates both speed and power. Both are doing a great job, and we just hope they continue.”
Hunt says freshman Emma Follmann and sophomore Karys Hunt have also been standing out at the plate of late. Follmann ranks third on the team with 21 hits and a .309 average while Hunt has picked up 13 RBI on 14 hits and is at .246 for the season.
“(Follmann) has been swinging a very hot bat for us and hitting it hard,” he said. “We moved her to the bottom of the lineup to turn our lineup over. She’s done an outstanding job. (Hunt) plays right field for us. She came in this year and didn’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. She’s swung the bat pretty well for us, too.”
Other lineup regulars this season for the Cougars are juniors Mady McKee and Marissa Spieker and freshmen Lilly Applegate, Jenna Platt and Meredith Rich.
With two games in the bag this week, CAM now turns their attention Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and trying to hand the Spartans their first loss in the Rolling Valley Conference. The Cougars take the trip to Kimballton’s Lloyd Petersen Park later tonight.
“That’s a great game to get us ready for the tournament,” Hunt said. “They play very well, they’re very well-coached and they don’t make mistakes. We played them to a 3-0 game at our place, so we’re looking forward to going up there.”
Following Wednesday night’s game, CAM will get ready for Class 1A Region 4 action. Their opening round contest with Riverside on Tuesday, July 6th could prove to be one of the top first round matchups of the area.
“It’s a challenging path,” Hunt said. “If you can play well enough to get by Riverside, then you get Griswold and then Martensdale and Southeast Warren. The tournament path is very tough, but you’ve got to beat them all some time to get through there.
“Riverside is good. They’re well-coached. (Kenna Ford) got her 500th strikeout this year. She’s a senior pitcher. She’s a veteran that has been tested. Coming out of that conference she’s seen a lot of very good ball teams. We’re going to have to play our best.”
Listen to the full interview from Wednesday’s Sports Feature with Coach Larry Hunt linked below.