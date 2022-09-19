(Leon) -- Central Decatur football has turned an 0-2 start into a 2-2 record as they prepare for another district battle.
The Cardinals opened the year with losses to Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr but have since rebounded with wins over Panorama and Cardinal, the latter of which was a Class 1A District 6 victory.
"We feel better than we did at the beginning of the season," Coach Jon Pedersen said. "We're a young team. Even some of the older kids haven't had a lot of experience. We've gotten better and are playing good ball right now. We're being more proficient with our assignments and are happy with where we are."
The physical nature of their two losses was telling for Coach Pedersen's team. It has led them to emphasize physicality going forward.
"We've got some teams in the future that are probably more physical (than Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr). It's a challenge for us. We have to make sure we're executing at the highest level."
Central Decatur's offense has come to life after a rocky outing in their season opener. The offense has put up back-to-back outputs of 50 or more points after accounting for only 24 points in its first two games.
Quarterback Sam Boothe leads the offense with 895 passing yards and six touchdowns.
"He's a great competitor," Boothe said. "He has a great understanding of the game. When he gets his feet set, he's very accurate. We're happy with how he's progressing."
Jack Scrivner has caught 23 balls for 504 yards and four touchdowns, and freshman Paxon Applegate has been a welcomed addition with four snags for 57 yards and a pair of scores. Champ Walker does it all for Central Decatur's offense with 438 yards and 11 scores on the ground and 123 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.
The offensive success has come behind the blocking of Dean Layton, Gage Kelley, Jeffrey Richards, Brody Jensen and Kevin Linhart.
"They've been excelling," Pedersen said. "They're playing with more intensity. We're proud of them."
The Cardinals reside in Class 1A District 6 with Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren and Cardinal. The Cardinals, Pella Christian and Sigourney-Keota are unbeaten after one week of district play. Central Decatur hopes to move to 2-0 when they face Pleasantville.
The Trojans (2-2) are 0-1 in district action after a 35-13 loss to Sigourney-Keota.
Pleasantville has tallied 1,101 yards this season -- 677 through the air and 424 on the ground.
"They can attack any part of the field," Pedersen said. "They have extremely good athletes and are well-coached. We've counted 21 different formations they run. The balance they show is daunting. We try to take away what they do best. When you're as multiple as they are, it's difficult for us to get hone in on what they're trying to do. It's going to be a big challenge for us."
Defensively, Coach Pedersen expects the same physicality he saw from Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr.
"They make you drive the whole field," he said. "You have to be methodical. That can be difficult at the high school level. We have to get our playmakers in space. We need to continue getting matchups. It's going to be a battle of wills. Both teams have the ability to spread the field. It's going to come down to which team can be the most proficient."
Listen to KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Pedersen below.
.