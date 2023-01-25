(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas.
"We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
In hindsight, Coach Quaas admits maybe he had too low of expectations for his team -- a combination of wrestlers between Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
"I don't think we had too many expectations at the beginning," Quaas said. "We just wanted to get people on the mat to wrestle. Now, we're moving forward. Whatever goals we set, we passed them."
The Squirrels only have one senior on their roster. Their youth and the growing interest in girls wrestling means the program's future looks bright.
"We don't have to worry about half our team leaving after the season," Quaas said. "It's just going to keep getting bigger. The amount of talent we have will grow exponentially, and we're just going to keep getting better and better."
Freshmen sisters Chloe Wieland and Sierra Wieland highlight the young lineup. Chloe is 18-9 at 130 pounds, while Sierra is 22-13 at 125 pounds. Sophomore Kassidy Fiala is 23-7 at 155, and Daniela Salinas is 14-17 at 100 pounds.
"Daniela has the heart of a lion," Quaas said. "The Wieland sisters come from a wrestling family. They're wrestling so well, and their mat skills are just incredible. Kassidy is outstanding. She's a cornerstone of our entire program with her ability to bring the group together. She's an invaluable member of the team."
Jules Thomas (145), Kaylea Hintze (110) and Emalee Hegarty (190) have also been among the contributors to the Squirrels' lineup.
"Wrestling is a hard sport," Quaas said. "If you're not mentally prepared for whatever situation is thrown at you, you're in a losing position. Our girls have shown they'll go out there and go their hardest."
The Squirrels now set their sights on Friday's regional tournament at Sioux City.
AHSTW, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Humboldt, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Manson NW Webster, Okoboji/HMS, Pocahontas Area, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon/South O'Brien, Sioux Center, Sioux City West, SWAT, Treynor and Underwood are also in the Squirrels' region.
Their year-long progress gets put to the test this weekend.
"When it comes to our approach, we're hitting the little things at this point," Quaas said. "At this point, less is more. We're focusing on the little things instead of throwing new techniques or a bunch of conditioning."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will be in Sioux City Friday with reports on Twitter.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Quaas.