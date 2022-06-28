(Creston) -- The Creston baseball season has had its share of ups and downs in Brandon Phipps’ first year as head coach. Despite four straight defeats, the Panthers (11-15, 10-8) still maintain a winning mark in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“We started out a little slow,” Coach Phipps told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “We were playing some really good competition early before conference play, and then we got a big win over Glenwood to start us up a little bit. We’ve been battling every night and are happy with how the season has gone.”
To break Creston’s season into three parts, they’ve gone from a 1-7 start to 10-4 in their next 14 and then fell in their last four against some of the area’s top teams — Clarinda, Underwood and Lewis Central (twice on Monday evening).
“We just kind of had a young lineup,” Phipps said of the slow start. “The biggest thing was getting some live ABs, getting some experience and getting more confidence. We had a lot of new faces in the lineup, and they grew up real quick. We started getting a lot better at the plate.”
Phipps says they also found some big innings from freshman Parker Varner, who has posted a 2.92 ERA in 26 1/3 innings. Sophomores Cael Turner and Dylan Hoepker rank first and second, respectively, in innings with 37 and 33. Another sophomore, Dylan Calvin, has also thrown 23 1/3 innings.
At the plate, junior Gannon Greenwalt leads the way with a .403/.459/.481 line with six doubles among 31 hits and has driven in a team-high 18 runs. Sophomores Sam Henry, Turner and Hoepker are the next three hitters, and senior Avery Fuller has been key in the middle of the lineup.
“Greenwalt, Turner and Fuller hit 2-3-4 and just drive the baseball for us,” Phipps said. “They are our big RBI guys, and we rely on them to produce runs for us. They do a good job of putting the ball in play and catching a lot of barrels. Those guys have been outstanding and fantastic players for us.”
Other lineup regulars with at least 10 starts include junior catcher Kyle Strider, sophomores Calvin, McCoy Haines, Jack Walter and Conner Wiley and senior Gage Skarda. Sophomore Gavin Millslagle and freshmen Parker Varner and Weston Trapp have also contributed in at least 10 games each.
The Panthers hope to flip back to their winning ways with their final Hawkeye Ten doubleheader of the season on Thursday against Denison-Schleswig. Then they turn around and play the Monarchs again to open postseason play on July 8th. The rest of the substate matchups include Lewis Central/Clarke, Harlan/Carroll and Glenwood/Atlatnic.
“We respect all but fear none,” Phipps said of his team’s substate. “Harlan is a really good team, Glenwood is a really good team. Atlantic is going to come out and battle. You know what you’re going to get with this (substate), but anything can happen. We’re pretty confident as a team. However it shakes out, we feel pretty good about where we’re at.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Phipps from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.
Note: The interview with Coach Phipps was conducted late last week before their Monday doubleheader with Lewis Central.