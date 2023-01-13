(Falls City) -- Falls City wrestling has plenty of youth stacked throughout a roster trying to get over the hump as the postseason nears.
Tigers head coach Nick Kraft talked with KMA Sports on Friday about his team’s progress this season.
“We’ve got a younger squad this year,” Coach Kraft said. “We have about 13 freshmen that are wrestling right now and have had some guys hurt. We had a tough week coming off winter break. It was a little rough coming back from break, and you could tell the kids that did some things over break and those that took it a little easier.”
Falls City has been very active over the last 10 days, opening 2023 with dominant wins over Auburn and Platteview on the third before a tough loss to Nebraska City two days later. From there, the Tigers entered the Tri County Duals, finishing fourth with a 4-4 record over two days.
“I think we went out and competed,” Kraft said of the Tri County duals. “That’s the thing I was happiest about. Our guys never gave up no matter who we were wrestling. You have to be happy about that as a coach. It’s just the little things with some of those younger guys. Trying to get up and be safe, cutting a guy when you’re in trouble so you don’t give up a reversal. I just thought overall we competed very well.”
Falls City’s lineup this year is led again by junior Wyatt Olberding and sophomore Robert Gilkerson. Olberding is 22-1 on the season, wrestling at 145 pounds, while Gilkerson is 19-4 and slotted at 152.
“They’re both returning state qualifiers,” Kraft said. “Wyatt placed third at state last year, so you know he’s hungry to get back up there and kind of finish what he started. He’s lost one match this year to (Barret) Brandt at Syracuse. He’s wrestling really well, and he usually comes back from break and he turns it on and starts hitting the room a little bit harder.”
The Tigers have just one senior on the roster this season in 182-pounder Kellen McAfee, who is battling a back injury. However, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to help the room anyway he can.
“He goes out there and gives everything he can to keep the room motivated,” Kraft said. “We’ve also got some juniors and sophomores that know what they’re doing. They’ve been around the room and been around us coaches. We’ve just got to get them over the hill.”
The Falls City TrackWrestling roster lists a total of 18 sophomores and freshmen that Kraft hopes will be able to continue to advance their skills heading into the postseason.
“The biggest thing for us is getting some self-confidence,” Kraft said. “Knowing that no matter who steps out there on the mat, no matter their record or experience, that anybody can be beat. Sometimes you have bad days and some you have really good days, but you have to bring it every time you step on the mat. So, with our freshmen and sophomores and juniors that haven’t got over that hill, I think it’s having confidence when you’re hitting your moves and not doing it at half-speed.”
Falls City continues their grueling January slate this weekend at Nebraska City’s Rumble in River Country. They’re also slated for the Plattsmouth Invitational next Saturday and will host the East Central Nebraska Conference Duals on February 3rd.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the ECNC Invite,” Kraft said. “We turn that into a dual tournament, and we’re going to host it at Prichard Auditorium. We were fortunate enough for our administration and school to help us purchase a wrestling mat, and we got two other new wrestling mats from a foundation in town. Our club wrestling team helped donate money toward it, too, so we’ve got three brand new mats that we’re going to use for that. It should be exciting.”
Listen to much more with Coach Kraft in the full audio interview below.