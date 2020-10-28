(Glenwood) -- A season that exceeded expectations for the Glenwood boys cross country team will conclude Friday with an appearance at the Class 3A State Meet in Fort Dodge.
"It was an exciting season this year," Coach Todd Peverill said. "We had a great squad of freshman and sophomores coming in. We had to develop them. And they are coming along really good. It was a great year for a rebuilding year.
It's been a remarkable year for the Rams, who won the Hawkeye Ten Conference after finishing sixth a year ago and followed it up with a third-place finish in their state qualifier, behind ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes, but good enough to punch their ticket to the state meet.
"The freshman and sophomores stepped it up and helped us qualify," Peverill said. "We were just hoping to be in the top three at the conference meet, but as the season progressed, the boys started to believe they could do it.
The Rams had two experienced seniors in their lineup this season -- Tyler Huey and Nathan Rohrberg. Unfortunately, both seniors were plagued with injuries and illnesses this season, forcing the Rams to rely on the likes of Andrew Smith, Liam Hays, Bryant Keller, Dillon Anderson and Ethan Chappell.
The success -- and youth -- of this squad, as well as the status of their junior high and junior varsity programs, has Coach Peverill optimistic his team can build off their strong 2020 campaign.
"If you look at our JV, it's all sophomores and freshmen," he said. "We also have a great middle school program coming up. We are excited for the next four years."
The trip to Fort Dodge will be a new experience for many runners, but their veteran coach has tried to fill them in on what to expect.
"I've told them what to expect with times and place-wise," he said. "They were kinda surprised. I have to keep them from getting too excited and not running properly. I do believe we can be in the top 12. With that young group, it's hard to tell what will happen."
Quinn Navara will have coverage from the Class 3A/4A portion of State Cross Country Meet Friday. The boys race is slated to begin at 4 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Peverill can be heard below.