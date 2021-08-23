(Glenwood) -- One of the most surprising KMAland boys cross country teams in 2020 shouldn't surprise anyone this year.
Glenwood -- the defending Hawkeye Ten champions -- returns most of their production from last season and seems primed for another stellar year.
"We just had our time trials to set the varsity lineup," Coach Todd Peverill said. "It was pretty good, and we are running super-fast already. I'm excited about the season. It's going to be fun."
The Rams stunned the Hawkeye Ten with an impressive conference title and carried the momentum into a state qualification, where they placed 15th in Class 3A.
"We were predicted to get sixth in the conference and did it with three freshmen," Peverill said. "We only had three seniors, and one got hurt. The inexperience with all the freshmen and sophomores I had took us a little while to get it going, but they caught on real quick, got in shape and learned how to race. It was fun to watch them develop throughout the year."
Coach Peverill's bunch returns four of the top 15 returners from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet, so a return to conference supremacy would not be nearly as surprising.
"We still have a very young squad," he said. "It's going to be exciting to see who ends up being on varsity at the end of the year."
Sophomore Andrew Smith returns after a productive freshman campaign. Smith posted a sixth-place showing at Hawkeye Ten and narrowly missed a state medal with a 19th-place finish in Fort Dodge. He enters the season ranked No. 9 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"He trained really hard," Peverill said. "All of my guys did. Their goal has been to come into this season in better shape than they did last year. They're really focused."
Bryant Keller, Liam Hays, Dillon Anderson and Andrew Williams expect to contribute as well.
"I'm happy with those guys for the work they put in this summer," Peverill said.
The Rams aren't shy to admit they have lofty goals for 2021.
"We want to be in the top five in the state and win the conference again," Peverill said. "We changed our schedule and are going to some bigger meets. We had to do that to get our guys used to running against bigger competition. We are going to see what we can do that way and go from there."
Glenwood opens its season on Saturday when they host their annual meet. ADM, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, East Mills, Southwest Valley, Atlantic, Clarinda, Essex, Heartland Christian, Tri-Center, Harlan, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert.
"We will take the hardest section of it (the course) and focus on training on that part," Peverill said. "We have a lot of hairpin turns and switchbacks, so we try to teach them how to handle that. It's quite an advantage for us to be able to train on it. And it has everything we need to get ready for any meet that we go to."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Peverill.