(Harlan) -- The 2023 Harlan softball season has helped a youthful roster gain plenty of valuable experience. The Cyclones (2-27) travel to No. 7 Saydel Thursday night for a Class 3A regional opener.
“If you’re looking at the win-loss record, it seems like a disappointing season,” Harlan head coach Brandi Eckles told KMA Sports. “But half of our team is made up of 8th graders, and when you put 13 and 14-year-olds up against 17 and 18-year-olds, you get a little dicey sometimes.”
While those wins have not been racking up, Coach Eckles has been weighing this season based on its growth, improvement and development.
“I am really happy with the growth we’ve made,” she said, “especially with the growth at the plate. We struggled to hit at the start of the season, and now there’s a lot of people that have improved.”
While seniors Ella Plagman (.333/.379/.395), Ellie Ineson (.301/.369/.452), Abbie Schechinger (.321 OBP) and Jenna Gessert (.261 batting average) have been stalwarts in the lineup, Coach Eckles has seen plenty of growth from 8th graders like Suzy Kenkel, who is hitting .333/.383/.360 and playing catcher for the Cyclones.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working individually with each girl and trying to get their mechanics correct,” Eckles said. “They’ve done a good job of seeing the ball, and there have been some weeks all we’ve done is hit, hit, hit. That’s by far our biggest improvement.”
Other regular starters in the lineup for Harlan have been juniors Haylee Ernst, Teya Frohlich, Lilyana Albertsen and Brianna Muenchrath and 8th grader Taylor Heese. Other 8th graders Carleigh and Camryn Goshorn and freshman Lauren Schmitz have played in at least seven games this season. Gessert has received the most time in the circle with 101 innings pitched.
While there is plenty of youth, Coach Eckles is proud of the leadership she’s seen from her senior class.
“I have a great group of senior girls,” she reiterated. “These girls, I coached in freshman ball when they were in 8th and 9th grade, which is kind of what brought me back this year. I really have a heart for these girls. They’re even better people off the field and have provided a lot of great leadership for the younger girls. Hopefully, they’ve set a precedent for them on how to move forward after they’re gone.”
On Thursday night, those seniors, juniors and the rest of the Cyclones look to come together to pull a shocking upset of a veteran Saydel bunch. Senior Dakota Lake is one of the top pitchers in the state and has 301 strikeouts in 167 innings for the Eagles.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup whoever we faced in regionals,” Coach Eckles said. “Our goal is to just do the best we can and play 100 percent. Keep playing 100 percent, and that’s what is most important. If we happen come away with a win, then we will count our lucky stars on that one.”
Listen to much more with Coach Eckles in the full interview below.