(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central softball takes their shot at Glenwood in a regional opener on Thursday evening.
The Titans (12-22) used this summer as another in a rebuilding process that involved zero seniors on the 2022 roster.
“It was up and down, for sure,” Coach Hannah Cole said of the season. “We’ve got a lot of young girls on varsity that had never quite played varsity yet. This is their first year out on the field, and there were a lot of adjustments throughout the season.”
The youth is no more evident than in the circle where freshmen Camdyn Damgaard and Emerson Coziahr have shared pitching duties. Damgaard has thrown 111 1/3 innings with a 4.09 ERA while Coziahr has tossed 100 2/3 frames with a 3.55 ERA.
“Those two showed up every single day in the offseason, and it really showed at the beginning of the season,” Cole said. “They were ready to go. It was nice knowing I had two pitchers that were kind of similar but threw very different spin pitches. It was nice to have them take turns and choose between the two for what we were going to face.”
At the plate, a trio of juniors start the lineup. Stacy Merksick has hit leadoff while posting a .366/.407/.436 batting line, collecting 37 total hits. Gracie Hays bats second and has 25 hits and 12 sacrifice bunts while hitting .281/.366/.393. And then Avery Heller has team-highs with 39 hits, 11 doubles, 29 runs, 24 RBI, 57 total bases and a .368/.442/.538 triple-slash.
“(Those three) set the tone for the entire game,” Cole said. “One through nine, the entire lineup is showing up and putting a good swing on a good pitch. They’ve all really improved throughout the entire season.”
Other lineup regulars this season have been juniors Brooklyn Damgaard and Connie Brougham and freshmen Alyssa Griffin, Haylee Wilcox and Mahri Manz. Sophomores Kyleigh Moore and Piper Niemann have combined to make 13 starts and appeared in 29 and 20 games, respectively.
Coach Cole hopes the Titans can put it all together later Thursday when they face the Rams (18-13) for the third time. Glenwood won the first two matchups in a doubleheader on June 6th, 10-3 and 6-0.
“I definitely feel like we’ve made a ton of improvements,” Cole said. “We’ve changed some people around on defense, and I definitely think we’ve become more comfortable. When we played them the first couple times, they have a really good pitcher, and we struggled with that.
“We’ve been working a lot on hitting and a lot on having a positive mindset at the plate and being calm on defense. We’ve worked a lot on our mental game, and it’s helped the girls a lot to prepare for today. I think it’ll be a really good game. I’m excited.”
Check out the Glenwood/Lewis Central matchup Thursday on AM 960 or with live video at kmaland.com at 7:00.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Cole below.