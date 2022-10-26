(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday.
Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years.
"We're all very excited," Coach Kelli Kersten said. "Everybody expects it from them, but that doesn't make it any less exciting for them."
The Panthers have maintained a strong grip on the top spot in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches Rankings throughout the season.
"These girls put in the work all year long," Kersten said. "They deserve it. They push every week and every day. They have goals they're constantly working toward. It's awesome to see it pay off."
Logan-Magnolia rolled into the state meet with a dominant performance at their state qualifier in Corning. The Panthers accumulated 27 points and put five runners in the top 15.
"That was a tough course," Kersten said. "But we work a lot on the mental part. I feel like that pulled through for them. They put that into play and were positive. I was proud of how they worked at the end and how they worked together. It was fun to see."
Sophomore Madison Sporrer and freshman Allysen Johnsen lead the lineup. Sporrer was second in the state qualifier, and Johnsen was close behind in third.
"They've grown so much over the year," Kersten said. "Watching them push the older ones has been awesome."
Senior Mya Moss was fourth in Corning, and sophomores Haedyn Hall and senior Greylan Hornbeck finished eighth and 15th, respectively.
Jada Cohn and Cora Killpack also ran for the Panthers last Thursday.
"We've had people sick or injured, and they've still been able to win meets," Kersten said. "It's fun to have that depth."
The Panthers won state titles in 2018 and 2019 and took runner-up honors last year. This year, they hope for another state title. While claiming a championship is the ultimate goal, Kersten's team can only control what theier effort. The rest will take care of itself.
"We always tell them they just need to go out and do their best," she said. "I know they're going to do that. They're a group of hard-working girls. They've trained for it. I know they'll give everything they have."
The Class 1A girls race is at 10:30 Friday morning. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from Friday's action in Fort Dodge. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kersten.