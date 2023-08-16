(Melcher) -- Melcher-Dallas football is ready to open the 2023 season, albeit with a relatively young squad.
"We're always excited to get the season started," Coach Patrick Ferguson said. "We've got a good group of kids, but we're young without a lot of varsity experience."
The Saints were 3-6 last year. This year, they have to fill the voids left by three seniors, including last year's leading rusher, Logan Godfrey, who ran for 1,260 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Last year's leading tackler, Lucas Harrington, graduated, along with their second-leading rusher, Max Enfield.
"Logan was our one threat to score any time he touched the football," Ferguson said. "Filling those spots is going to be tough."
Reece Chiabotta will likely assume the quarterback role this year. He threw 12 passes last year, completing two passes for 35 yards.
Braydon Draeger is their top returning rusher and receiver. He ran for only 10 yards last year, but did catch 13 passes for 267 yards and four scores last season. Kael Caikoski will be the Saints' new workhorse in the backfield.
"I'm hoping we can move the ball a little bit," Ferguson said. "We have some experience, but not a lot. We're throwing them in the fire. We're flipping some guys around with the hope we can sustain some drives."
Ferguson feels his team still has plenty of room to grow defensively.
"Defense is going to be tough for us," he said. "We're going to have to hold on to knees and ankles and hope the calvary shows up."
The Saints enter the year undersized and low on numbers -- only 16 players are on their roster. However, Ferguson is not questioning his team's attitude and effort.
"We've shown up to practice and worked hard. As a coach, you can't ask for much more than that. I'm sure we'll take some lumps this year, but the kids are excited."
Melcher-Dallas opens the season Friday when they take on Murray. The Saints are unfamiliar with their Week 0 opponent, whom they haven't faced since 2020.
"I don't know anything about Murray," Ferguson said. "I know they have some good athletes. All I know about our Murray is that our goal is to try to stop Caden Page."
Page threw for 587 yards and rushed for 307 yards last year while accounting for 11 (7 passing, 4 rushing) touchdowns.
Ferguson hopes his team can neutralize Page's playmaking ability with an efficient offense.
"We can't make mistakes," he said. "We don't have the firepower to make up for mistakes. Our mistakes have to be extremely limited. We have to have long, sustained drives. We're going to run the play clock all the way down. We have to because we don't have the firepower."
Hear more with Coach Ferguson below.