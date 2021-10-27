(Rosendale) — The North Andrew football team is hoping to keep its season alive at least one more week, as they open the playoffs.
The Cardin als (5-4) have had an up-and-down season that started with back-to-back losses, followed by three-straight wins. North Andrew closed the regular season last week with a 68-20 thumping of Southwest Livingston.
"The whole season has been a process," said Head Coach Dwyane Williams. "We started with a bunch of inexperienced guys, and we're starting two or three freshmen each week. For us to go get a win on the road and not turn the ball over -- that's been a huge issue for us all season long -- was huge.
As is typical, it’s the ground game that’s paced the North Andrew offense this season. Hayden Ecker (1,171 yards, 26 TD) and Braxon Linville (1,177 yards, 15 TDs) have nearly identical stats on this season, while Andrew Goff has added 572 yards and six touchdowns of his own.
"It starts up front," said Williams. "That's another example of where we had an entirely new offensive line. All five guys were brand new. It took us a little while to get going there, but Aiden Miller, Collin Patterson, Owen Graham, Dawson Eychaner and a combination of Andrew Goff, Wyatt Pinion and Payton Simmons. A bunch of guys have played at different positions."
"We're also consistent with our run game," said Williams. "We don't give up on it. We see that with a lot of teams that we play where they get stalemated or they have a few drives where it doesn't work and they jump out of it real quick. We don't. We stick with it. We know that's who we are and we're committed to it."
The Cardinals open up the district playoffs as the seventh seed in District 4, taking on 10th-seeded Nodaway Valley Friday night. The Thunder (2-7) are in the first year of a co-op between West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt.
"What I've told my guys is we can't look at the record," said Williams. "One, they're a new team and a new everything, a lot like we were early in the year where everybody was new. You just look at their South Holt game. South Holt is a 7-2 football team that shared the conference title and they played them tough all the way down to the end of the fourth quarter. That's the kind of game we're expecting to get out of them."
Williams says his defense is preparing to see multiple formations, with counters and lots of edge rushes from the Thunder.
"We have to tackle in space, because they love to play in space out on the edge," said Williams. "We've got to do a good job of tackling them in space."
Morgan Guyer will be in Rosendale Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Williams below.