(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football found a burst and plenty of positivity on Friday evening despite their defeat to Greene County.
The Tigers (0-5 overall, 0-3 2A District 9) started hot and scored the first 14 points in nabbing an early lead.
“I think it was a real good testament to our guys’ hard work,” Red Oak coach Ryan Gelber said. “We capitalized on their turnovers and muffed punts, and we used that momentum to go up. That built momentum for our program, and it was good to see on Friday night.”
Greene County scored the final 55 points of the game, but there was a little sunshine to take away from the defeat, considering the extreme youth on the Tigers roster.
“It’s a confidence builder,” Gelber said. “We knew they were athletic, fast and quick, and that their quarterback can throw a heck of a ball. To get that confidence early, especially with the Homecoming distractions and festivities, I think it was great for our team.”
Sophomore Dawson Bond had 86 yards rushing and two touchdowns while fellow sophomore Riley Fouts added 67 yards and a score for the offense. On defense, juniors Ryan Johnson, Chase Sandholm and Luke Sperling were the leading tacklers with a combined 16 total takedowns.
In addition, Coach Gelber was very impressed with the work of sophomore Braden Woods. The backup quarterback/tight end made a late-week move to left tackle and played in that spot throughout the evening.
“We’re asking a lot out of our guys and girls on the team,” Gelber said. “We’re moving some guys around, shuffling guys around due to injuries or whatever the case may be. (Braden) got the call to start, and he played a great game. He stepped up.”
Coach Gelber will look for more of that on Friday evening when they welcome Des Moines Christian to town. The Lions (2-1, 0-1) played for the first time in two weeks on Friday and took a 38-0 loss to Atlantic.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Gelber said. “They had success last year and lost a couple big players. They’re athletic, they’re quick, their play-calling is really good and they’re good at finding some open spots. They’re a fast team, a lot like Greene County.
“They run an option-type look sometimes and have a little bit of size. We’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ve got to stay assignment sound, read the keys and play with great technique and physicality.”
Adam Kiesel has reports from Red Oak on Friday evening for the Class 2A District 9 matchup. Hear all of KMA Sports’ week six coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Gelber linked below.