(Red Oak) -- A freshman-heavy Red Oak girls track squad is ready to learn and grow under Coach Curt Adams this season.
"I'm excited about finally getting going," Adams said on Tuesday's sports feature. "We had a nice meet at Glenwood on Saturday."
The Tigers' utilized Glenwood's freshman/sophomore meet, allowing Coach Adams to gauge his young team, which features 12 freshmen.
"It's exciting to have a big pile of freshmen," Adams said. "It's basically a freshman team. That's exciting and scary because there are things to learn. I'm looking forward to their growth throughout the season."
While their youth might create some growing pains, Coach Adams says watching his team develop excites him.
"For me, it's all about your attitude about development," he said. "You have to figure out where the girls fit. We are figuring out how we best serve the team. We always want to be better than you were yesterday. You really have to emphasize that with freshmen."
Halle Baldwin, Nicole Bond, Abby Eichelberger, Marley Gray, Ella Johnson, Breanna Kinser, Iris Ogden, Brinkly Sallach, Hope Schmadeke, Alexis Wallace, Tori Wendt and Marissa Williams are the freshmen on the roster for the Tigers.
Adams says the experience of seniors Camryn Bass, Delaney Hall, Liz Carbaugh and Macy Bozwell is key.
"It's great having those four seniors," he said. "They are role models and set the tone. They've shown the freshman how to be a varsity track athlete."
Carbaugh was a state qualifier in the long jump and sprint medley last season, while Bozwell also contributed to the sprint medley.
"They have high goals," Adams said. "They want to be at state. Liz would like to go further in the long jump. The quest is on, which is always what we want. We want to be running at the last track meet of the season. Right now, we are fine-tuning the best combos of relays. It's just about getting better."
The Tigers' path to Des Moines begins on Tuesday with the Lady Cardinal Relays in Clarinda, followed by their home meet on Thursday. Stanton, Southwest Valley, Sidney, Lenox, Griswold, Essex, Bedford, Clarinda, Glenwood, Shenandoah and St. Albert will come to town on Thursday for the annual Red Oak Girls Invitational.
