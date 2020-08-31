(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season got off to a tough start on Friday evening, as the Tigers dropped a 45-0 game to Riverside.
Tigers coach Ryan Gelber knew this season would see a growing period with an inexperienced bunch.
“Riverside has a good program,” he said. “We just wanted our kids to get experience and get playing. We have a lot of guys without any varsity time or little varsity time.”
While Red Oak left with the loss, Coach Gelber hopes the gained experience will help his team as the season moves along. In fact, he saw that throughout the course of Friday night’s game.
“You could see throughout the game that the guys were getting better,” Gelber said. “They were improving and that was good to see.”
The Tigers two quarterbacks – Braden Woods and Max DeVries – are a sophomore and a freshman, respectively, while leading rusher Dawson Bond is just a sophomore. Their top five tacklers on Friday are represented by three sophomores and two juniors. The offensive and defensive lines are also very young.
“Early on we missed some blocks and some reads,” Gelber said. “As we went on the guys were getting more comfortable within the game. The execution and the consistency got better.”
Red Oak will now look for that execution and its consistency to work its way into week two when they meet Southwest Valley (2-0), which has a pair of wins by a combined 14 points.
“This is a pretty loaded Southwest Valley team,” Gelber said. “(Quarterback Brendan Knapp) can throw, he can run and is a pretty big threat for them. They have some big linemen and some good-sized guys up front. They’re big, they’re athletic and have had our number the last couple years.”
The two teams have played every season since 2016 with the Timberwolves winning all four of those matchups, including last year’s 18-6 victory.
“We have to contain their athleticism,” Gelber said. “(Knapp) is a big threat, and he has some weapons to get the ball to. Their lines are big and can really move some guys. We’re going to have to get after it and play physical up front.”
Adam Kiesel will be in Red Oak on Friday evening providing reports from this non-district matchup.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Gelber linked below.