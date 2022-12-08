(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling program has a young lineup this year, but Coach Casey Conover likes the scrappiness of his team early in the season.
Pairing their scrappiness with in-season experience should do wonders for the Bulldogs this season.
"I like the fight of our young kids," Conover said. "We're a young team, but we go out there and battle. That's all I can ask for right now. There's a ton of drive. They work hard and want to be good. There's no letdown. They come into practice every day and want to get better."
Riverside is coming off a successful run, thanks to standouts such as Jace Rose and Nolan Moore. The program's recent success has instilled excitement into Conover about this year's young group because they've seen how to have success on the mat.
"We have a lot of young kids that have been around wrestling their whole life," Conover said. "They understand what it takes to be successful."
Davis Bramman (106) and Taven Moore (160) were state qualifiers for the Bulldogs last year.
Logan Rose, Kellen Oliver, Jett Rose, Jaxon Gordon, A.C. Roller and Kaeden Pleas have also been early-season contributors for the Bulldogs this season.
There are a lot of unknown commodities to the outside eyes, but Conover sees potential in this year's lineup. It's just a matter of reaching it.
"It's our job as coaches to find them matches to lose," Conover said. "It's their job as wrestlers to beat those kids. That's what makes you better."
Conover feels developing mental toughness is vital for his youthful lineup this season.
"We have to wrestle a full six-minute match," he said. "We're not there yet. We have to get mentally tougher and fine tune our technique. We're trying to get them mentally engaged for six minutes."
The Bulldogs have a busy stretch coming up. They face Audubon, Griswold and Southwest Valley in a dual on Thursday and host their 23-team Riverside Invitational on Saturday.
Saturday's tournament has plenty of stout teams, such as Creston, Aurora, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia, Papillion-La Vista South and West Sioux.
"We want to battle and get better," Conover said. "The only way to get better is wrestling competition to see where we're at. That's the thing about this weekend. Can we step up and compete against tough competition?"
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Conover.