(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah boys basketball's first year of the Ryan Spiegel era has been a rebuilding year, but the Mustangs have plenty of positives to build off.
The Mustangs currently have a 2-10 record and picked up a win earlier this week in a 46-45 thriller over Griswold.
"It's been an up and down year," Coach Spiegel said. "We haven't shown a lot of progress in the win column, but the guys have continued to have a great effort. They're super eager to learn. To get a win is great to build off. We'll keep moving forward and get better every day."
The Mustangs entered the year with an inexperienced roster, so bumps and bruises are expected in the Hawkeye Ten.
This year, Spiegel says the season isn't so much defined by wins and losses but rather by seeing growth.
"We talk about it every day," Spiegel said. "We need to do things other than the win/loss column. We're just trying to improve our fundamentals. We're young, so we have some opportunities with kids that will be in the program for a while. We want to build on those skill sets and go from there. I think the kids have a great attitude and are looking at the big picture."
Junior Jade Spangler leads the lineup. A former wrestler, Spangler gave basketball a try this year. He averages 6.9 points per contest.
"He's had an interesting transition," Spiegel said. "He had never played competitive basketball before. He's going out there with zero basketball experience and being one of our leaders. I appreciate that."
Junior Camden Lorimor averages 6.7 points per game, while Dalton Athen, Seth Zwickel, Gage Herron, Juan Cepeda, Cole Graham and Brody Burdorf contribute to the lineup.
"We've started taking care of the ball," Spiegel said. "In the Hawkeye Ten it's tough to take care of the ball. We're taking our time and having more patience. We're seeing growth in execution and basketball IQ. The kids are starting to understand what we're running."
The Mustangs have a tough slate coming up with Clarinda (Friday), Tri-Center (Monday), Creston (Tuesday), Lewis Central (January 20th) and Denison-Schleswig (January 27th).
"We're going to go out and compete," Spiegel said. "We talk about competing and improving in critical areas. We want to learn how to compete and get ourselves in position to win games. It would be great to shock the world, but we're looking at how we can compete, get more experience and build the future of Mustang basketball."
