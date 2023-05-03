(Shenandoah) -- With most of its schedule in the rearview mirror, the Shenandoah boys golf team is turning its attention to the final stretch of the season.
“We’ve had a pretty good season so far, I’m pretty happy with it,” Shenandoah boys golf head coach Tom Foutch said. “Jade [Spangler] is a junior and the rest of the boys are all freshmen, so there’s a lot of potential and I think they’ve learned a lot this year. Competing itself is something that they’ve really accomplished this year, so I’m proud of them.”
It’s no secret that the Mustangs are a young team, which naturally comes with some growing pains.
“When they start out as freshmen, the tough part is that they play a lot of courses that they don’t see very often, so that’s one that’s a little intimidating,” Foutch said. “Plus, they gotta learn the rules of golf and exactly how they’re playing. When you go out with your buddies, you just throw the ball down and hit til you’re happy. When you play high school sports in this atmosphere, you gotta abide by the rules, so that’s a challenge in itself. It’s nice to see them improving on that.”
As the only non-freshman on the team, Spangler is leading the way for Shenandoah. The junior is averaging 40.33 in 9-hole rounds and has shown his ability to turn in a good 18-hole score as well, with an 18-hole low of 79.
“[Spangler] is a good player, but I don’t think we’ve seen his best yet,” Foutch said. “This year, he’s kind of been unlucky on some days with the wind, which has kind of hurt him in a lot of aspects, but he’s a great player and like I said, I think he hasn't shown his best yet.
Shenandoah hosts the 2A sectional meet, so it stands to reason that Spangler has a good path to the state tournament if his game comes together.
“Skill-wise, that’s not [the problem],” Foutch said. “A lot of it is just confidence. Confidence is one of those things that’s hard to teach. With the game of golf itself, he’s got all the ability to play really well, it just depends on his attitude and confidence that day. We’ve been working with him on that and he’s improving everyday.”
As a team, the Mustangs look to continue improving in all facets of their games.
“It’s day-to-day,” Foutch said. “Just don’t waste shots on the course, that’s the thing we always try to work on. Obviously, short game with chipping and putting is always really important, but it’s more about, ‘don't take yourself out of any tournament because of one bad hole, we’re all gonna have them, just move on and keep grinding.’”
The Mustangs will compete at the Hawkeye Ten conference championships at Atlantic Country Club this week before hosting the 2A sectional at Shenandoah Golf Course the next.
With so little varsity playing time accrued by the team as a whole, any bit of experience figures to be a boost for Shenandoah.
“[Our team] has had the opportunity to play Atlantic Country Club this past week, so they’ve seen the course now and they have an idea of what lies ahead of them for the Hawkeye Ten, which is a great thing,” Foutch said. “With sectionals being at home, I think that’s a great advantage for the kids to shoot their team low at home and hopefully move onto the next round.”
The 2023 Hawkeye Ten Conference championship tournament will take place Thursday at Atlantic Country Club.
Click below to hear the full interview with Foutch from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.