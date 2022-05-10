(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah track teams are among the several that will trek to Treynor on Thursday for a Class 2A State Qualifying Meet.
And the Mustangs come to Treynor a week removed from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet, where the Fillies finished seventh, and the Mustangs were 10th.
"We knew things were going to be a challenge," said Coach Ty Ratliff. "We were missing a few kids in the relays, but we had some kids step up."
Chloe Denton was the Fillies' lone individual champion and contributed to the winning shuttle hurdle relay alongside Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn and Sarah Gilbert. Brody Cullin and Tyler Laughlin paced the Mustangs' efforts with runner-up finishes in the 400 hurdles and discus.
Denton is a freshman, Cullin is a sophomore, and Laughlin is a junior. Those three, along with Hunter Dukes (sophomore), Alex Razee (sophomore), Lantz (junior) and Hailey Egbert (freshman), have Coach Ratliff excited for the future.
"We have a great young group of kids having fun," he said. "The future is bright."
The youth has brought growth, too.
"To see the success the kids have had without a lot of varsity experience is phenomenal," Ratliff said. "I think these younger guys and girls have stepped up and done a tremendous job."
Sara Morales has paced the girls squad in the throws while Sydney Edwards has ran the 100, Jenna Burdorf does the long jump and contributes to relays, and Christene Johnson leads the distance events for the Fillies.
On the boys side, Evan Holmes -- one of the few seniors -- has contributed to some relays, while Brandon McDowell, Damien Little Thunder and Carter Backus have also been contributors.
Shenandoah now turns their attention to Thursday's state qualifying meet in Treynor. The Mustangs and Fillies will vie against athletes from ACGC, Clarinda, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter and West Central Valley for spots in the Class 2A State Meet.
The field is loaded, and their team is young, but Ratliff views Thursday as a great opportunity for his youthful squad.
"We have to compete and do the best we can," he said. "We might not have some automatic qualifiers, but we've preached running for third, fourth and fifth. We're putting an emphasis on finishing strong and doing the best we can. There's tremendous talent in our district, but I think our kids are ready."
Ethan Hewett (@hewett_ethan) has reports from Treynor on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Ratliff below.