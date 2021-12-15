(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah wrestling team is young but making strides early in the season.
"It's all been pretty positive," said Shenandoah Coach Todd McGinnis. "We have a pretty young team, so we are feeling our way through each dual and tournament. The youth shows its head sometimes, but the coaches and I are happy. They work hard, do everything we say and are willing to learn. They want to get better, so it's been fun."
The Mustangs opened their dual season 4-0 with wins over Clarke, Southwest Valley, East Mills and Mount Ayr.
"It was great for the guys," McGinnis said about the strong start. Different from the last couple of years, we have some numbers and can fill some weight numbers that we haven't been able to in the past. It was an exciting start."
According to Track Wrestling, the Mustangs have seven freshmen and seven sophomores in the lineup. Logan Dickerson -- a district qualifier -- is their lone senior.
He currently has a 10-5 record at 195 pounds.
"He's guiding our guys through the season," McGinnis said. "He's definitely someone to lean on and has been a pretty positive leader for us."
Freshmen Davin Holste, Cole Scamman, Jayden Dickerson, Steven Perkins and Ayden Strange have also stepped up, along with sophomores Brody Cullin, Jade Spangler, Owen Laughlin, Aidan Rathman, Mark Hardy, Jacob Rystrom and Ethan Richardson. Logan Miller and Clayton Miller have also seen some mat time for Coach McGinnis' team.
"These guys are young and have been working hard," McGinnis said. "It's pretty exciting."
The youthful bunch has a busy week ahead, beginning with a dual on Thursday against Clarinda and Harlan, followed by their annual Mustang Tournament on Saturday. The Mustangs welcome Atlantic, East Mills, Maryville, Savannah, Skutt and St. Albert to town on Saturday.
Coach McGinnis hopes his team can use their early-season learning experiences to end 2021 on a positive note.
"We got a tough dual on Thursday," McGinnis said. "We've already talked. We want to wrestle tough and be in situations where we have chances. That's the stuff we are concentrating on."
Check out the full interview with Coach McGinnis below.