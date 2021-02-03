(Sidney) -- The Southwest Iowa wrestling team has reaped the rewards of a full lineup and is now gearing towards extending their season when they embark on sectional action this Saturday.
The Warriors come into the postseason after a strong showing at the East Mills Invitational, where they posted four in the finals and had one champion -- Sam Daly (220).
"It was a really good tournament for a lot of guys," Coach Aaron Lang said. "They wrestled hard, tough and showed a lot of improvement. We are getting hot at the right time, as we head into the postseason."
Coach Lang's squad has 22 wrestlers that have logged at least three varsity matches this season. Their depth has allowed them to have some dual success, which has proved beneficial to the young squad.
"It really brings up confidence throughout the lineup and you're not just seeing forfeits, it gets the guys excited," Lang said. "It just makes you want to work a little bit harder. That's huge for the guys' mental toughness. It's just been fabulous this year. We got them to stay out and they are working hard."
It hasn't been without bumps, though, as the Warriors have 19 freshmen and sophomores.
Despite their youth, freshmen Seth Ettleman (106) and Gabe Johnson (113) have set the tone.
"They just keep working hard on the mat," Lang said. "They're not satisfied with second, third or fourth place. They want to win. It's been nice to see that type of leadership from the young guys."
Ettleman is currently 31-7 on the season and coming off a tight loss in the East Mills Tournament to 1A No. 3 Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley).
"I thought this is where he could be," Lang said. "I thought he could have this type of season. He's had some matches get away from him, but he's wrestling well down the stretch."
Junior Kyle Kesterson is perhaps one of the most experienced wrestlers in Coach Lang's squad. He is currently 29-11 on the season.
"Kyle comes in and knows exactly what to do," Lang said. "He knows how to make mid-match adjustments. He's really focusing on the little things that he needs to do in matches. He's not leading by example, but he's also leading by being a voice for these guys."
Riley Spencer (120), Dawson Erickson (132), Hadley Reilly (160), Joseph Thompson (170), Daly and Chance Roof (285) have also been constants in the lineup.
As the postseason begins, Southwest Iowa will head to Glenwood for the Class 2A Sectional 5 Tournament, where Clarinda, Creston/O-M, Glenwood, Red Oak and Shenandoah will join them. Coach Lang is confident that his team will be able to push at least a few into districts.
"We are going pretty close to having all 14 weights filled," Lang said. "As long as the guys wrestle hard, good things can happen. If we can get four or five guys through, that would be really good for this young program."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will be in Glenwood on Saturday with the finals and wrestlebacks, which can be heard on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Lang can be heard below.