(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley girls track & field program is a young squad, but they've been competing hard. And that's all head coach Jason Hults can ask for from his team.
"I've been excited by the things I've seen," Coach Hults said. "There's a great competitive nature from these younger girls. They want to be successful."
The Timberwolves ran at two meets last week. They finished sixth at Bedford on Tuesday and seventh at Griswold on Thursday.
"There's a ton of potential when you have a lot of young kids," Hults said. "Finding the right fits is exciting. The girls are willing to try new things. That's always fun to work with."
Junior Emma Cooper leads Southwest Valley's lineup. Cooper was a sixth-place state medalist in the long jump last year and a state qualifier in the 100. Cooper has set the tone for Southwest Valley's lineup.
"She's our captain this year," Hults said. "She's showing leadership."
Sophomore Mackenzie Richards has shined in the throwing events this year, while freshmen Ada Lund, Alyssa Pearson and Hailey Randall have been bright spots for the Timberwolves through the first two weeks.
"They're competitive and willing to try things," Hults said. "That's a good thing to have when you have a group of young kids."
With Cooper and Richards leading the way, field events are a strength in Southwest Valley's lineup. The relays are still a work in progress, though.
"We're trying to find the right combination," Hults said. "Our 4x100 (Thursday) ran the fastest time we've had in three or four years. We've just got to find the right races, so we can score some points."
The Timberwolves have another busy week coming up. They head to Lenox on Tuesday and Red Oak on Thursday.
"What I want to see every week is the competitive nature they've shown me," Hults said. "The first two or three weeks are glorified practices. We want to see the times get better and the handoffs get cleaner. We want to see effort every night. Those are things we talk about in practice. If you can come off the track and tell me you did your best, I'll be happy."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hults.