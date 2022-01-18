(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley wrestling team brings a young and talented squad into one of KMAland's wrestling staples -- the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational.
Like many teams, Coach Cody Konecne's bunch has had to battle through bumps and bruises, but they feel they are trending up.
"Staying healthy has been an issue this year," Konecne said. "Maybe we haven't seen as much success as we thought we might, but we are hoping to keep everything together toward the end. We look good for as young as we are."
According to Track Wrestling, the Timberwolves have 13 freshmen or sophomores.
"These guys aren't afraid to keep working," Konecne said. "They are picking it up faster than we have in years past. It's a work in progress, but we are getting better every week that goes by."
Sophomore Brayden Maeder leads the youthful bunch with a 26-3 record and a No. 5 ranking at 113 pounds in Class 1A.
"He knows how to wrestle," Konecne said. "He has been wrestling his whole life. Everything he does is very technical and sound. He takes care of business most of the time and doesn't get beat by kids that shouldn't beat him."
Sophomore Eli Rodriguez has a 25-11 record at 138 pounds, while Tate Haffner is 19-13 at 152 pounds, and Ian Forsythe owns a 15-14 campaign at 132 pounds.
Junior Colin Jacobs and senior Dalton Calkins bring a veteran presence to the Timberwolves' lineup at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively.
The talent and youth in the lineup are a sign of brighter days to come for the Southwest Valley wrestling program.
"We have a good nucleus," Konecne said. "Hopefully, everybody can stay healthy, have some fun and get better. We've had more success than in years past. We hope we can continue driving forward with that."
It's a busy week for the Timberwolves, hosting Bedford/Lenox, Mount Ayr and Van Meter on Tuesday, followed by their John J. Harris Invitational this weekend.
The 67th edition of this year's tournament features 25 teams, including Atlantic-CAM, Creston, Winterset, Clarinda and several others. The Timberwolves hope to entertain their home crowd with a respectable showing.
"We have a lot of seedable kids this year," Konecne said. "We are going to try to get as many guys on the podium as we can. Hopefully, we can break the top half of the team scores this year. It's going to be a fun tournament."
Trevor Maeder will be in Corning on Friday and Saturday for the two-day tournament. Follow him on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) for updates, and check out KMA Sports' live video of the finals on Saturday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Konecne.