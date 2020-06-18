(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert softball is 0-2 on the young season, but they've seen improvements. Now they are just waiting for those to turn into wins.
"I think we came out and competed hard," Coach Lyndsay Daley tells KMA Sports. "I was proud of the way we played both nights."
The Saintes' two losses have been a tale of two woes. The first -- a 5-0 defeat to defending Hawkeye Ten champion Harlan -- came after a solid pitching outing, but failure to drive in runs. St. Albert had no trouble scoring runs Tuesday against Lewis Central, but allowed 10 in a 10-5 loss to their crosstown rival.
"I just think we got to put it all together in one complete game," Daley said. "We're just hoping to put it all together and I think we will. We have good athletes and the right attitude. It will come together."
St. Albert went 4-29 last season with only one senior and added some new faces to the roster courtesy of a new co-op with Heartland Christian. Coach Daley says her team was eager for the season to finally begin after an extended offseason due to COVID-19.
"We were ready to get back to sports," she said. "We have so much excitement. We have the highest numbers we've had out for as long as I can remember."
A large part of St. Albert's roster comes from the eighth-grade class, which features 12 members of the program.
One eighth-grader who has seen some quality time for the Saintes in the early portion of the season has been pitcher Alexis Narmi.
Narmi has started both games in the circle and has posted a 5.50 ERA with eight strikeouts in 14 innings of action. Narmi will likely share pitching duties this season with freshman Jessica McMartin, who tossed 113 2/3 innings last season as an eighth-grader.
"We'll lean on both of those girls throughout the year," Daley said. "Both give us a different style. Alexis throws really hard. She's learning this is a tough league. She's going to hit her spots and move the ball around. I think she's just going to continue to get stronger and better as the season goes on and as she learns more.
"Jessica threw a lot for us last year and did a great job until she got hurt. We will look for her to get some important innings for us as well."
Sophomore Lainey Sheffield is currently hitting .429 through two games while Olivia Barnes, Shelby Hatcher, Allie Petry, Presley Poor, Mallory Daley and Sarah Eggerling have returned to the mix for the Saintes.
Senior Bella Dingus has hit .143 in her first two games with the program. Dingus -- a Heartland Christian student -- spent the last few years with Treynor, where she played catcher. Catcher was only position the Saintes were looking to fill after the graduation of all-conference selection Peyton Carman.
"We are thrilled to have her replace our only senior that happened to be a catcher," Daley said. "That worked out great."
St. Albert is currently hitting .169 as a team in 59 at-bats. However, Daley says her team is planning to work on cleaning up the hitting woes.
"Right now we are really, really anxious," she said. "We are swinging at balls that are not strikes. We really need to be a lot more patient. We've got some big hitters and a lot of speed, but we have got to get on bases to use that speed."
When they wake up from the early season slump, the Saintes are primed for some wins to come their way.
"We just feel we are going to get more wins than what we have in the past," Daley said. "I think these are hard working girls that are competitive. They really want to come out and win games. We're not just coming into play hard, we really want to try to win games, that way it sets us up for the postseason."
The Saintes will resume action tonight against Red Oak and will conclude the week with Glenwood on Friday before playing six games in a five-day span next week with Atlantic (Monday), Denison-Schleswig (Tuesday), Underwood (Wednesday), a doubleheader with Creston (Thursday) and Shenandoah (Friday).
"We're going to have to compete hard in our league every night," Daley said. "We've just got to go out and play our game. I'm really confident in our defense. We're hoping to get that monkey off our back and get that first win."
The complete interview with Coach Daley can be heard below.