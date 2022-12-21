(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break.
The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest to Southeast Warren
“We have a lot of new players on varsity, so I don’t know exactly what the expectations were,” Southwest Valley head coach Kyle Bashor said. “We’ve been up and down. We’ve had some really good games, some other games we’d like to have back. Defensively, we’re kind of where we hoped to be, we just have to improve as far as being able to score more consistently.”
A brutal league schedule within the talented Pride of Iowa conference has Southwest Valley getting tested every week.
“I fell into thinking that maybe the conference would be slightly down from where it has been, and I was wrong,” Bashor said. “The conference is looking really good. There are a lot of good teams in the Pride of Iowa.”
Freshman guard Cael Hogan has been a pleasant surprise for the Timberwolves thus far, averaging 15.4 points per game while adding 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals per contest.
“The biggest thing for [Hogan] is the time he’s put in before this,” Bashor said. “He’s put in a lot of time and he’s developed his skills, but what really impresses me is him being able to mentally make that transition to varsity. [He has] a lot of confidence. The game is a lot different as far as the speed of it but he’s been able to mentally make that adjustment.”
Hogan’s essentially instant rise to varsity contribution was the biggest storyline surrounding the team through the opening stretch of the 2022-23 campaign, but senior Roman Keefe remains the teams leading scorer by a small margin with an average of 15.7 points per game.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way [Keefe] has been able to score,” Bashor said. “He’s a good shooter and he also finds a way to get in transition and get some more easy buckets. He’s another kid who put in a lot of time and he’s really seeing the payoff.”
Taking an above .500 record into the winter hiatus is an encouraging sign for a Southwest Valley program that has turned in a losing record each of the past five seasons.
“We don’t necessarily have any concrete goals,” Bashor said. “One of the big things for our program is getting to that winning record. That’s one of the main things. Also, just being able to go in, night in and night out, no matter what the team is and being able to give ourselves a shot to win in the fourth quarter. So, we don’t have any concrete goals, but we definitely have a bright future and hopefully we can take steps toward that.”
The Timberwolves will look to patch some holes in their game over the next few weeks before the break is over and the season begins to truly ramp up in the month of January,
“Offensively, it’s just developing all the skills we need to put more points on the board,” Bashor said. “Defensively, there’s just a few things we gotta straighten out, but the big one is that we gotta be a better rebounding team. I tell the kids, rebounds are basically possessions which equal shot attempts, and we gotta make sure we’re getting more shot attempts than the other team. That’s one of the big [points of] emphasis going into this winter break.”
Southwest Valley will be back in action Jan. 3 for a home bout against Bedford.
Hear the full interview with Bashor below.