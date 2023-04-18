(Mount Ayr) -- A youthful Mount Ayr boys golf team is off to a scorching start to the 2023 season.
The Raiders are undefeated, having won three duals and two triangular meets in five 9-hole outings thus far.
“We’re extremely young,” Mount Ayr boys golf head coach Thad Streit said. “We just have a bunch of good kids who love the game. They’re out there golfing all the time. When the meets are over with, there’s a handful of them that go play another round or go to the range. It’s just a group of kids that really love golf.”
Five of Mount Ayr’s six varsity players are underclassmen.
The lineup includes freshmen Tanner Streit and Jaxson Greene, sophomores Dylan Graham, Louden Main and Trevin Victor, as well as junior Keye Willis.
Graham and Streit have been the team’s top dogs through the first five meets, with 9-hole averages of 42.00 and 43.00, respectively.
With Streit leading the way, fellow freshman Greene hasn’t been far behind, marking a talented duo of freshmen that figures to contribute to Mount Ayr’s winning efforts for years to come.
“They got thrown into the fire right away,” Streit said. “[Streit and Green] are in our top three and they started playing varsity in the first match of the year, so they got thrown in right away. We’ve had some other kids that have kinda helped them and guided them a little bit, so we’ve got a little bit of leadership going even though we’re really young.”
Even though the hot start is an encouraging sign, the Raiders look to continue improving as the postseason rapidly approaches.
“We talk about everybody’s weaknesses,” Streit said. “Somebody needs to work on their chipping, somebody needs to work on their driving, if somebody’s slicing, we gotta get rid of that slice. Everybody’s got a strength and everybody’s got a weakness. We gotta polish up those strengths and get better at our weaknesses so we can have that good team score and keep advancing.”
With young talent comes lack of experience, which could play a factor in Mount Ayr’s success as the meets get bigger and the stakes get higher.
Leaning on the few veterans they have will be paramount for the Raiders.
“We’re a little bit inexperienced,” Streit said. “When we come to play that conference meet where there's a little bit more pressure, our veterans have to calm everybody down and guide us and walk each other through things. They’re talking about lowering their scores and helping each other out. I think their expectations are high, so we’ll see what we can do.”