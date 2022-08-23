(Treynor) -- The Treynor football team will have plenty of new faces on the field as they open up the 2022 campaign.
The Cardinals are coming off a 6-3 season last year that saw them make the playoffs in Class 1A before losing to Ridge View in the first round. Head Coach Jeff Casey says he was pleased with his team's work in the offseason.
"We saw a ton of involvement from the kids," said Casey. "We're big on encouraging the kids to play multiple sports, so when football is over we want our kids doing something. We don't really care what it is, just go play some other sport -- or two or three other sports -- and most of our kids did that."
Treynor returns just two full-time starters on offense from last season, which will leave multiple spots up for grabs heading into week one.
"We've got a lot of new faces," said Casey. "We graduated a ton of experience from last year. These new kids recognize that they have an opportunity to step up and get some playing time and make a big impact for the team. Starting in June, the kids were there in the weight room and the on-field workouts and camps that we were doing. They were super involved and anxious to learn."
The two returners are key in quarterback Kayden Dirks and lineman Caden Hill, who were both honorable mention all-district last year. Dirks threw for 659 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 421 yards and six scores in this junior campaign.
"They're our center and quarterback, so it's pretty good if you're going to bring anybody back, you want those two kids that are experienced," said Casey. "They are the two kids who touched the ball on every single play, and we hope to see big things from them. Kyle Moss was also a big contributor last year. He had a ton of carries as a running back for us. Our experience is from the middle and then you work your way out. We've got some really talented and athletic skill kids that I'm excited about."
The Cardinals kick off the year on the road against St. Albert Friday night. The Falcons are coming off of an uncharacteristic 1-7 season last year. With so many new faces in the lineup for Treynor, Casey says managing emotions is going to be key for his team.
"We need to just stay calm and stay within ourselves and understand that mistakes are probably going to happen," said Casey. "We're going to miss a tackle, we're going to miss a block or do something wrong and not getting caught up in that and nerves and anxiousness is big. Letting the young kids and the new kids get their feet underneath them. We need to look past those mistakes because we know they're going to happen. It's the first game of the year. We need to correct those things as the game goes on. Hopefully we just get in our groove and let the athletes play and have a little bit of fun while we're out there."
Joe Narmi will have reports from Council Bluffs as part of several games you can hear from on the Friday Night Football Connection Show. Hear the full interview with Casey below.