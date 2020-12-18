(Treynor) -- The Treynor wrestling program will be one of eight competing at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament in Underwood on Saturday.
"First and foremost, we are just happy to have a few weeks under our belt," Coach Phil Kennedy said. "I'm really pleased to have been able to wrestle as much as we have. We've taken it day-by-day. We've had a fast start and are doing well."
The Cardinals have shown some promise early in the season with a handful of strong tournament showings and are 8-3 in duals so far this season. Their strong start to the dual campaign has been a confidence-booster, according to Kennedy.
"It's huge, especially when we are trying to build the program and change the culture," Kennedy said. "Wrestling isn't a fun sport, but guess what is fun? Winning. It gets the younger guys excited and you are able to build the program off it. The early dual success is definitely a good thing for us. Especially where our program sits right now."
Senior Corey Coleman has been stellar for the Cardinals at 195 this season. The senior is currently 11-0 on the season with five of those wins occurring via fall and is hoping to return to state.
"The kid just loves the sport of wrestling," Kennedy said. "He's always competing. It keeps him sharp and fresh and he gets better because of it."
Carson Burhenne (152) and Logan Young (182) are returning district qualifiers and are off to strong starts with respective records of 13-1 and 9-0.
Senior Duncan Clark (145) currently has a 15-3 record.
Jameson Drake (106), Ayden Sengmany (113), Noah Neslon (120), Jonas Keay (132), Danny Kinsella (138), Jacob Pote (160), Kyle Moss (170) and Daniel Gregory have also been cogs in the lineup this season.
The Cardinals have a ton of youth with nine freshmen who have wrestled at least one match this season. Coach Kennedy is hopeful his young squad can continue to make strides.
"We've started the season successfully, but I told the guys that it's not time to just sit back and congratulate ourselves," he said. "We have to keep pushing ourselves and continuing to get better."
The next test for the spry Treynor squad is the Western Iowa Conference Tournament, which will commence in Underwood on Saturday. Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Underwood appear to be among the favorites while Treynor, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Audubon also have bright spots that they hope can shine.
"I just want to see us not cower down because of the name in your bracket," Kennedy said. "I tell the guys all the time "why not you?". We are just going to go out there and compete and try to accomplish something. That's what we are looking for."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the finals of the WIC Tournament on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon. Trevor will have updates on Twitter throughout the day on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Kennedy can be heard below.