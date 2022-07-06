(Neola) -- The Tri-Center softball team has leaned on some young and talented pieces this season.
Those pieces shined for the Trojans in their 11-1 win over St. Albert in Class 1A Region 3. The win came as the Trojans' (7-14) bats came to life with eight hits from seven players.
"We had struggled at the plate," Coach Becky Thomas said. "We would do well at practice but get nervous in games and move away from fundamentals. They just started drilling and saw the results from it. The work they put in turned up at the plate, and they're eager to keep it going."
A nine-run fourth inning did the trick for the Trojans in the dominant win.
"It seemed like everyone put something together," Thomas said of the big fourth inning. "Addi Redinbaugh hit her first home run. And everyone just started rolling. Everyone got confident and took it upon themselves."
The win was Tri-Center's third consecutive.
"We're a young team, so we took a while to find our groove," Thomas said. "We moved people around, battled injuries and gained confidence. We put our girls in the best positions they could be in. We gave them the most confidence they could have, and the girls have shown up. They're the most coachable group I've had in a long time."
Freshman Hayden Thomas paces the lineup with a .493/.533/.667 line and 15 RBI. Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer hits .333/.390/.481 with nine RBI, and sophomore Natalie Ausdemore has a .333/.392/.485 line with 15 RBI. That trio leads the way for a senior-less Tri-Center lineup.
"We are on track," Thomas said. "People better start putting us on the map. These girls want their names to be the people that turn things around. They're doing a good job."
Redinbaugh, Lilly Thomas, Hannah Wulff, Avilyn Killpack, Kaitlin Kozeal, Kaylynn Harris and Joenellie Goldapp have also contributed to the Trojans' lineup this season.
Hayden Thomas has been their featured pitcher in the circle with a 5.05 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 111 innings.
The Trojans now turn their attention to Wednesday's regional quarterfinal clash with Griswold. The Trojans did not play the Tigers (19-5) in the regular season.
Their scheduled May 26th outing was canceled because of rain, and the Trojans pulled out of an originally planned trip to Griswold's tournament.
The Tigers -- the Corner Conference champion -- have produced a successful season behind an experienced core.
"We know Griswold is consistent," Thomas said. "They have an established program."
There's no doubt Coach Thomas and her team respect Griswold and their accomplishments, but they're more focused on themselves.
"We know they're going to play," she said. "I think we have momentum on our side and nothing to lose. We are in the best position we can be in right now."
Check out the full interview with Coach Thomas below.