(Underwood) -- A young Underwood girls soccer lineup has posted impressive results and should only get better as the season progresses.
"I have a great group of kids getting the team mentality down," said Coach Tyler Nelson. "They're still working on the system and chemistry we are trying to build, but there are some good things to come in Underwood."
Coach Nelson's Eagles are currently 3-2 with wins over Missouri Valley, Kuemper Catholic and Tri-Center.
Monday's 7-1 triumph of 1A No. 8 Tri-Center perhaps set the tone for the rest of the season.
"We had the wind early in the first half, and we jumped on them," Nelson said. "The girls did a great job moving the ball and creating opportunities for each other. It was fun to see."
The win was one of the most surprising results in KMAland this spring, but Nelson says his team is staying grounded after the big win.
"These girls win and lose the same way," he said. "I think the girls know where we are headed and our goals. I don't think that's going to change."
Sophomore Georgia Paulson paces Underwood's offense with 10 goals in five games, including four in the win over Tri-Center.
"Georgia's a great player no matter where I put her on the field," Nelson said. "We're just doing a good job of creating opportunities for her to score, and that's key."
Paulson has been an efficient passer when she's not scoring, with a team-high five assists.
Freshman Tieler Hull has complemented Paulson's offensive prowess with five goals of her own.
"Tieler Hull is a phenomenal player," Nelson said. "I'm happy to have her for several more years. It's phenomenal watching her grow and develop as a player."
Defensively, senior goalie Madison Ehrens has allowed only eight goals through five games with an 84% save efficiency.
The production from Paulson and Hull, coupled with some other underclassmen such as Lola Paulson, Kayleigh Opal, Cassidy Cunningham, Raegan Ward, Koryn Trede and Hailey Stangle, has been exciting.
But Nelson says the senior leadership of Ehrens, Leslie Morales-Foote, Kendra Kuck, Abbie Martin and Rilee Adair sets the tone for the future, which looks bright.
"They have led the team on and off the practice field," he said. "I can see the younger girls looking up to them. It's important what the senior girls have given so far."
The Eagles' recent run of success has them trending in the right direction and possibly headed towards a trip to the state tournament, but Coach Nelson wants his team to stick to their blue-collar mentality through the season.
"They need to tie their shoes tight, come to practice every day and work hard," he said. "That's what will get us where we want to be. Practice makes perfect, and we're far from perfect."
The Eagles return to action on Thursday against Logan-Magnolia.
Check out the full interview with Coach Nelson below.