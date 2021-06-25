(Mondamin) -- A young lineup has continued to grow under West Harrison baseball coach Tony Nunez, and the result is a 12-6 record.
"We are doing pretty good," Nunez said. "We have two seniors, a junior and the rest are freshmen. We are finding our way, and we're ready for the homestretch."
With the youth came a slow start, but the Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10.
"You're going to get better with the season," Nunez said. "But the younger you are, the more time it takes. I knew they had talent, it was just finding the right combination. They've learned the different positions and situations better."
The offense found a rhythm lately, scoring 10 or more runs in eight of their victories.
"We stress a lot on making contact," Nunez said. "The more times you put the ball in play, the more times you can get on base."
The Hawkeyes hit .349 as a team, led by sophomore Mason King, who hits .510/.567/.882 with a team-high 26 RBI.
"He's probably our hardest worker," Nunez said about King. "He puts out 100 percent in everything. He's always ready to go, and that's his biggest attribute and it rubs off on other people. It's great to have in the lineup."
Sage Evans owns a .438 average with 21 RBI. Gabe Gilgen, Mason McIntosh, Chantz Cleaver, Grant Gilgen, Brady Melby, Hunter Hansen and Walker Rife complete the lineup for Coach Nunez's squad.
On the mound, McIntosh leads the way with a 3-1 record, 2.26 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Melby, King, Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Grant Gilgen have all made at least one start.
"We had some injuries," Nunez said. "They've been doing a great job of getting through the injuries and grind. We are just about completely healthy. Once we are, I think we are going to be OK. Throw strikes, and better things happen."
The Hawkeyes return to action on Monday with a Rolling Valley Conference clash against Coon Rapids-Bayard as they prepare for the postseason. They reside in the same district as Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center and Woodbine.
Nunez says consistency and attention to detail will be pivotal for the Hawkeyes when they embark on a postseason run.
"We need to stay with the flow of the game, stay involved and communicate," he said. "It's going to be more important than ever. The little things are what gets you the furthest."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nunez.