(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys are very young, but they’re showing outstanding promise while racking up plenty of wins.
The Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference) have used an overtime road victory over CAM to open the season as momentum to guide them during the early stages of the season.
“Very pleased with the way we have started the season,” Coach Kyle Bartels told KMA Sports. “Being 4-1 with one more game to go before Christmas break, I’ve been very pleased. I was a little worried with the amount of kids we graduated last year, but we’ve responded with such a young team.”
The unquestioned leader on the court for this year’s Tigers is sophomore Carter Gruver, who has built off a strong debut season a year ago by averaging 26.6 points per game through five contests.
“We knew Carter was going to be our leader and distributor,” Bartels said. “He put in a lot of work in the offseason and really developed his shot. They’re really just learning to play off of each other, and once we have that (figured out) we’ll have multiple kids scoring double digits.”
Gruver also leads Woodbine with 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Carson Kelley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, and junior Gavin Kelley (6.4 PPG) and freshman Brodyn Pryor (6.2 PPG) are putting in over six points per contests. The lone senior – Kylon Reisz – leads the team with 5.4 rebounds per game and is scoring 4.0 per contest.
Sophomore Cody Dickinson is the fifth starter with Gruver, the Kelleys and Reisz, and sophomores Gunner Wagner and Adam Barry and freshman Jax Pryor have all played in at least four games in reserve for Coach Bartels. Further, junior Landon Fitchhor and sophomores Xander Johnson and Brodie Ludwig have also received varsity minutes.
“We’re running nine kids deep,” Bartels said. “They’re smart and understand things, and the fact we’re playing nine kids every game says a lot about this crew. We’re going to keep building on that.”
The Tigers finish out the first half with a home contest against Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday night.
“(Glidden-Ralston) beat Boyer Valley and have played some tight games,” Bartels said. “We can’t overlook anyone in our conference, and we have to stay disciplined on defense. We hope to have everybody healthy and ready to go to continue to score some points on offense.”
Woodbine will likely face their toughest stretch immediately out of Christmas break. The Tigers will travel to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on January 3rd, host West Harrison on January 6th and then go to Coon Rapids-Bayard on January 9th.
“We’re really going to hone in on our defense,” Bartels said of preparing for that stretch. “We’ll have to be defensively sound when we play (Exira/EHK and West Harrison). They have a lot of height, and we don’t. We’re going to have to be able to put in some sets and looks that people aren’t used to seeing us run for pressure releases. We know we’re going to get some tough man-to-man defense and be able to handle the pressure and length of those schools.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bartels from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.