(Westside) -- A youthful Ar-We-Va football team picked up their first win of the season last Friday.
The Rockets (1-2 overall, 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 1) nabbed a 38-28 win over Glidden-Ralston.
“They punched us in the mouth to start,” co-head coach Austin Stoelk told KMA Sports. “They put two touchdowns on the board, but we came out and had a pretty balanced attack. We were able to connect some passes and find some holes in their zone that opened up the running game. We had a lull to start the third quarter, but we got going at the end of the quarter and in the fourth we played pretty good defense. It was a back and forth football game and a real physical, aggressive game.”
Offensively, sophomore quarterback Blayne Smith threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns with two going to sophomore Wade Ragaller and one to junior Harley Molina. Meanwhile, freshman Wyatt Ragaller led the team with 88 yards rushing and two scores of his own.
Defensively, the elder Ragaller led the unit with 14.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while the younger Ragaller put up 10.0 tackles and had a game-clinching 77-yard pick six.
“I wish I could put into words how much progress they’ve made in the three weeks of Friday night games,” Stoelk said. “Ever since our scrimmage with Woodbine, it was pretty ugly in that scrimmage and pretty ugly in week one. The guys have done a really good job of understanding what it takes conditioning-wise, mental-wise and physical-wise playing 8-man football. They’ve definitely shown a lot of leaps from week to week.”
The growth might be expected from a team that has just one senior, two juniors and a host of other sophomores and up to five freshmen playing vital roles.
“We start out the week slow with some film,” Stoelk said. “They understand when we watch film they need to accept the mistakes and learn from them. They’ve done a good job of that so far. They’re only freshmen, and we have to remember that as a coaching staff. But they’re extremely coachable kids. They’re willing to learn and want to learn.”
Ar-We-Va now enters week four with their first win out of the way and a favorable matchup with River Valley (0-3, 0-2). The Wolverines have losses to Boyer Valley and district mates Remsen, St. Mary’s and Newell-Fonda.
“They kind of have a lot of the DNA that we have,” Stoelk said. “Lots of motions, and they have good passing route combinations. We can’t be overlooking any teams. They’ve played Newell and Remsen, and that’s partially speaking to their 0-3 record. They’ve got a few really good athletes, but I think the guys so far in practice have done a good job of understanding what they’re going to do offensively and defensively within the game plan.”
Listen to Week 4 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight. Hear the full interview with Coach Stoelk below.