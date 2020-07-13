(Lenox) -- Kayla Yzaguirre and her Lenox team are rounding into form just in time.
This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week, Yzaguirre mashed three home runs while hitting .438 and slugging 1.063 last week to earn the award. It all started last Monday with a two-home run, three-hit, six-RBI performance against Stanton.
“It was senior night,” Yzaguirre said. “I was feeling good and wanted to go out with a bang.”
Yzaguirre said her first home run didn’t feel like it would leave the park, but the second swing was a no-doubter.
“I went up to bat, and I realized I’m going to get contact, find the middle and get more runs on the board,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to go over, but it did and was a great feeling.”
The Tigers continued their strong week on Wednesday, bouncing back from a loss to Wayne by knocking off Southeast Warren. Yzaguirre hit another home run and doubled in the victory.
“That was way more exciting,” Yzaguirre said. “I thought Monday night was the peak.”
Speaking of peaking, the Tigers are streaking on their way to the postseason. They’ve won four of their past six, including a strong 3-1 mark last week.
“Some of our team members are so young,” Yzaguirre said. “We’ve adjusted well. We didn’t get a lot of practice, but I think in the end, I think we are really starting to realize what works. We need to be intense and positive the whole time, and it’ll work out.”
Lenox will open the postseason later tonight against East Mills. Listen to the complete interview with Yzaguirre linked below.