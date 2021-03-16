(KMAland) -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced All-District honors from the men’s basketball season on Tuesday.
Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (District 5), Iowa’s Luka Garza (District 7) and Roman Penn and Shanquan Hemphill of Drake (District 16) were all named to the First Team in their respective district. Drake head coach Darian DeVries was also tabbed as the District 16 Coach of the Year.
Second Team members included Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney (District 5), Ochai Agbaji of Kansas (District 8), Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (District 16), UNI’s Austin Phyfe (District 16) and Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon (District 20).
View the complete release from the NABC linked here.