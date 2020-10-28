(Omaha) -- Creighton junior guard Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Preseason Big East Player of the Year and to the All-Big East First Team.
Senior guard Mitch Ballock was also picked to the Preseason Second Team All-Big East by the league coaches on Wednesday.
The Bluejays were picked second in the conference, receiving two first-place votes and 91 points, to rank behind Villanova’s nine and 99 points. Providence, UConn, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Butler, St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown are the rest of the order.
