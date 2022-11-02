(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys cross country program is state-bound behind one of KMAland Missouri's top runners and an improving group of underclassmen.
"It's pretty exciting," Coach Will Haer said. "We've had some freshmen step up. It's been a lot of fun, and everybody is really excited."
Mound City qualified for state after a championship performance at the district meet in Platte City on Saturday.
"Everybody came out and ran excellent times," Haer said. "Everybody was close to their season-best. That course is one of the hardest courses in the state. Seeing everybody come out and do similar to what we've done at flatter courses was exciting."
This year's state qualification is the second consecutive for the Panthers. However, this one comes with a little different look.
"When the season starts, you're optimistic," Haer said. "Everybody has done beyond what I could expect."
As he has all year, Keaton Zembles paced Mound City at districts with a runner-up finish. Zembles was an eighth-place medalist at state last season
Zembles' leadership and veteran presence has been welcomed on a relatively young roster.
"Keaton is a good leader," Haer said. "He always brings energy, and I can expect the best out of him. It seems like everybody follows that. The guys followed his lead. It made it to where we didn't have an entry-period where freshmen had bad races because they just followed him."
Junior Jadon Griffin was sixth at districts, and freshman Nicholas Ivey was seventh. Chauncey Brown was 16th, and Quinton Livengood claimed 43rd.
With the Class 1 State Meet looming, Coach Haer feels his team is in a good spot.
"I think everybody is primed and ready for the best race of the season," he said. "The course is fast. I expect everybody to have personal best. It's the right place to do it."
Realistically, Haer feels his team should stay in the top 15 of the team race. However, he hopes they can outperform that.
"The goal from the beginning of the season was to make it to this point," he said. "We've hoped from the beginning to make the top 10. I think that's realistic this year. Last year, we were 12th. We want to improve on that."
Mound City runs at 2:15 on Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Haer.