(Des Moines) -- It's the final day of the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas have been busy catching up with many of the state medalists from KMAland. View those interviews here.
CLASS 1A
Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr, 5th Place -- 106 Pounds)
Davis Bramman (Riverside, 7th Place -- 106 Pounds)
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, 3rd Place -- 126 Pounds)
John Helton, (St. Albert 8th Place -- 138 pounds)
Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia, 7th Place -- 152 pounds)
Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, 6th Place -- 182 pounds)
Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, 8th Place -- 195 pounds)
CLASS 2A
Christian Ahrens (Creston, 8th Place -- 120 Pounds)
Austin Evans (Creston, 7th Place -- 138 Pounds)