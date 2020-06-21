|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Stephen G. Hall, Sr. & Mary Lou Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71 & 63
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Stephen passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and Mary Lou passed away on January 20, 2018. The family request casual attire be worn. Social distancing requirements are still in force for the service.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Stephen G. and Mary Lou Hall, Sr., of Essex, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
