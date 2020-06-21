Hall, Stephen
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Stephen G. Hall, Sr. & Mary Lou Hall
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 & 63
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Essex Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family.  
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Essex Cemetery
Notes:

Stephen passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and Mary Lou passed away on January 20, 2018.  The family request casual attire be worn.  Social distancing requirements are still in force for the service. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.