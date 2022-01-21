(Griswold) -- The Stanton girls basketball team have secured their third straight Corner Conference Championship after clawing back and securing a 40-34 win over the Sidney Cowgirls.
While it may not have been the prettiest win, the Viqueens (14-0, 9-0) stay undefeated and claim yet another girl's Corner Conference Championship over the Cowgirls (8-6, 4-4) behind the second-half surge of junior Jenna Stephens and consistency of Leah Sandin.
"In this atmosphere and playing in a game like that, it does a lot of good," Head Coach Dave Snyder said. "We learned a lot tonight, we learned a lot about our team, and our team learned a lot about playing basketball."
While Stanton would get the first basket, it was all Sidney early on. The Cowgirls would jump out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead riding a 9-2 run early in the quarter, as Stephens and company struggled to find open looks and had a few costly turnovers resulting in Cowgirl points.
"It's just stay the course, that's all there is to it," Snyder said. "We've been down before, about nine or ten points, and we just needed to stay with our stuff and don't pull up some bad habits from the past, and if we stay in our system, we feel pretty good about it."
However, the second quarter would give the Viqueens some life as Stephens would finally land her first shot and knock in a pair of free throws, while Sandin canned a three-pointer.
"We just started switching things up, we said, 'slow it down, let's get the ball reversed, let's not hold it as long, get it inside, get it outside, and find good shots," Stephens said.
"We just know we need to get it inside the paint and work on our layups first before we can take outside shots," Sandin said.
Marleigh Johnson would knock in a bucket, and Abby Burke also drilled a three from the left wing to propel Stanton into a 22-21 lead heading into halftime. But Sidney wasn't going to go quietly as the Cowgirls' guards nailed three trey balls in the first half from Chay Ward, Makenna Laumann, and Avery Dowling to keep it just a one-point ball game.
However, the baskets were ice cold for both teams in the third quarter as Stephens and Harley Spurlock would both hit a pair of mid-range jumpers, leaving it at a 26-25 game with just one quarter to play.
Stephens continued to rally into the fourth, and clutch free-throw shooting would help seal the deal for the Viqueens as they went 6-6 from the stripe in the final quarter of play. Stephens, Johnson, and Burke would all knock in a pair.
"You know it's just old reliable, and maybe they weren't feeling to good about themselves in the first three quarters, but again it's just 'stay the course,'" Snyder said. "That's what I told Jenna, 'you got to just leave that be because there's no one I want the ball in their hands more than you in the lane."
Emily Hutt knocked in a three-pointer, and Kaden Payne hit her own pair of free throws to keep the game tied at 34 with just over two minutes left. However, Stanton would post six unanswered, including the Johnson and Burke free throws to ice the game. Stephens says the early deficit may have been the wake-up call she and her teammates needed.
"We still have zero losses in the column, and it was a little scary I think, but it's a little bit more of a wake up call when we do start down because we got that big zero in the loss column," Stephens said. "We don't want that to stop so really it just pushes us harder and harder in games where we're not really rolling as much as we should be."
Stephens finished the night with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sandin contributed a quiet 10 points and three rebounds, and Johnson and Burke contributed five points each. Meanwhile, for Sidney, Ward led with nine points in the losing effort, while Payne knocked in eight and snagged seven rebounds.
You can catch the full video interviews with Jenna Stephens, Leah Sandin, and Head Coach Dave Snyder below.
3rd Place: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39
The East Mills Wolverines (13-3, 7-2) were able to bounce back in the Corner Conference 3rd Place game Friday night securing a 45-39 win over Fremont-Mills (8-7, 4-6) through a second half push from Emily Williams and late-game free throw shooting.
"We had a tough first half, and we weren't really doing what we know how to do on offense and we had Emily in foul trouble," East Mills Head Coach Alexis Moreno said. "We had a talk in the locker room about how this isn't how we play, we need to run our offense better, take the ball to the hoop better, and just settle in to our game. We really dug hard the second half so I'm proud of that."
Williams would be limited to just two points in the first half and the score reflected it as the Wolverines found themselves down 19-17 at the half after Fremont-Mills went on a 10-2 run to finish the second quarter. But a strong second half performance would be just what the Wolverines needed from Williams who stormed back in the third quarter.
"Having three fouls kind of takes you out of your rhythm a little bit, and I just told her to do what she knows how to do and take the ball hard to the hoop," Moreno said. "I think her teammates were getting her good passes and good screens for her so she could get to the hoop, and she really did perform well from the line tonight."
Williams would finish the night with a game-high 18 points, and also hauled in seven rebounds. The junior would also go 8/10 from the stripe in the second half. Other contributors for East Mills included Miah Urban and Aspen Crouse with 8 points, while Mia Goodman amounted seven, and Natalie Goodman finished with four.
In the losing effort for Fremont-Mills, Ellie Switzer and Macy Mitchell led the way with 10 points each, while Teagon Ewalt contributed seven and snagged seven rebounds, and Malea Moore and Ryliegh Ewalt finished with five points a piece.
You can catch the full video interview with Head Coach Alexis Moreno below.