(Corning) -- A sneaky-good playoff matchup will take place in Corning Friday night when Southwest Valley hosts IKM-Manning to open Class A action.
The Timberwolves enter the postseason at 6-2 and looking to bounce back after a 15-0 loss to Riverside last week.
"I think it sets us up really well for the playoffs," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "That's what we had told the boys going into the game. It was a great game, it was a fun game. In the end, Riverside took it, but it sets us up really well for playing great football going into Friday night."
The Timberwolves have posted victories this season over Nodaway Valley, Cardinal, Red Oak, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Sidney and have been versatile during those wins with strong passing and rushing attacks.
"I thought we've done a great job of making sure of not making mistakes and finishing drives," Donahoo said.
Quarterback Brendan Knapp has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Timberwolves this season. The junior signal-caller has tossed for 536 yards, rushed for 883 yards and scored 17 touchdowns this season. The five-foot-six, 145-pound Knapp's progression was evident Friday night when he muscled 112 yards on 28 totes.
"That's a warrior," Donahoo said of Knapp. "There are times I'm just in awe of some of the things he's able to do at his size. He's got such a stoic personality whether he throws a pick or touchdown. I'm very proud of him and his growth from a freshman to a junior. I know the sky's the limit for him going into his senior year."
Hunter Crill, Blaine Venteicher, Cade Myers and Tucker Tepoel have also been among the offensive playmakers for the T-Wolves.
Defensively, Southwest Valley has limited opponents to only 15 points per game, led by the likes of Tallen Myers, Tepoel, Cade Myers, Brendan Knapp, Kaden Jacobs and Marshall Knapp.
They've sacked the quarterback 24.5 times this season, paced by 6.5 sacks apiece from Jacobs and Tepoel. While they've got to the quarterback, they've also been able to stymy the run, holding their opponents to only two yards per carry in the regular season.
"Teams are having a really hard time running the ball against Southwest Valley," Donahoo said. "Making teams one-dimensional really helps us game plan."
The Timberwolves' frugal defense will look to keep their season alive when they face IKM-Manning Friday evening. The Wolves finished the regular season 2-5 after starting the season 0-4. Senior Kyler Rasmussen is the workhorse for IKM-Manning's offense with 800 yards and five scores this season.
"It all starts and ends with Kyler Rasmussen," Donahoo said. "They want to give him the ball as much as they can because he's a dynamic athlete."
This matchup, given both team's strengths, could be the poster-child for postseason football contests, it will mark the first-ever meeting between IKM-Manning and Southwest Valley, but Coach Donahoo is familiar with IKM-Manning's style thanks to an old district foe.
"They are going to try to bully the ball," he said. "They remind me a lot of what Earlham likes to do, which is just push the ball down the field."
Containing the Wolves' rushing attack, which has churned for 1,284 yards and 11 scores is the biggest defensive key for Southwest Valley, according to Donahoo.
"We are going to have to play assignment football and force them into third and longs," he said.
Offensively, Donahoo feels his team needs to have their foot on the throttle.
"We need to score every time we touch the ball," he said. "That's what we are going to be looking for. We can't have holding penalties and things like that keep us behind the sticks. If we can stay ahead of the sticks, flip the field position in our favor and finish drives. If we are doing that, I feel confident."
Jake Gillespie will be in Corning Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Donahoo can be heard below.