(KMAland) -- The Platte Valley boys reached the final four, two champions were crowned in Iowa, four more teams moved to title games and 12 Nebraska teams advanced to state championship games Friday.
Check out the full KMAland basketball rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 61 Sibley-Ocheyedan 56
Class 2A: Central Lyon 65 Pocahontas Area 44
Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 73 Remsen St. Mary’s 39
Class 1A: Newell-Fonda 66 North Linn 48
IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 5A: Pleasant Valley 59 Johnston 56
Class 3A: Sioux Center 62 Benton 47
MISSOURI BOYS STATE QUARTERFINALS
Class 1: Platte Valley 54 Green City 48
Other Missouri Boys State Quarterfinal Scores
Class 1: South Iron 77 Clarkton 63
Class 1: St. Elizabeth 66 Thomas Jefferson Independent 48
Class 1: Glasgow 64 Atlanta 55
Class 2: Principia 46 Cooter 43
Class 2: Plattsburg 53 Weaubleau 46
Class 2: Salisbury 59 Clopton 43
Class 2: Hartville 57 Marionville 43
Class 3: Central (New Madrid County) 71 West County 38
Class 3: Lafayette County 59 St. Piux X 43
Class 3: Lutheran North 41 Cole Camp 28
Class 3: Thayer 50 Sparta 37
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIPS
Lafayette 51 Maryville 46
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 33 Humphrey St. Francis 29 - OT
Sacred Heart moved to the championship game with a thrilling win. Check out Trevor Maeder's story here.
Other Nebraska Girls State Semifinal Scores
Class A: Millard South 68 Bellevue West 47
Class A: Lincoln High 52 Millard North 38
Class B: Elkhorn North 62 York 20
Class B: Skutt Catholic 63 Sidney 36
Class C1: North Bend Central 48 Malcolm 42
Class C1: Adams Central 47 Bridgeport 44
Class C2: Oakland-Craig 58 Crofton 39
Class C2: Pender 54 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41
Class D1: St. Cecilia 38 Ravenna 31
Class D1: Centura 65 Cedar Catholic 45
Class D2: Wynot 43 Shelton 36