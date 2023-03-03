Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- The Platte Valley boys reached the final four, two champions were crowned in Iowa, four more teams moved to title games and 12 Nebraska teams advanced to state championship games Friday.

Check out the full KMAland basketball rundown below. 

IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS 

Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 61 Sibley-Ocheyedan 56

Class 2A: Central Lyon 65 Pocahontas Area 44

Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 73 Remsen St. Mary’s 39

Class 1A: Newell-Fonda 66 North Linn 48

IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 5A: Pleasant Valley 59 Johnston 56

Class 3A: Sioux Center 62 Benton 47

MISSOURI BOYS STATE QUARTERFINALS

Class 1: Platte Valley 54 Green City 48

No Stats Reported

Other Missouri Boys State Quarterfinal Scores

Class 1: South Iron 77 Clarkton 63

Class 1: St. Elizabeth 66 Thomas Jefferson Independent 48

Class 1: Glasgow 64 Atlanta 55

Class 2: Principia 46 Cooter 43

Class 2: Plattsburg 53 Weaubleau 46

Class 2: Salisbury 59 Clopton 43

Class 2: Hartville 57 Marionville 43

Class 3: Central (New Madrid County) 71 West County 38

Class 3: Lafayette County 59 St. Piux X 43

Class 3: Lutheran North 41 Cole Camp 28

Class 3: Thayer 50 Sparta 37

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lafayette 51 Maryville 46

No State Reported 

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS

Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 33 Humphrey St. Francis 29 - OT

Sacred Heart moved to the championship game with a thrilling win. Check out Trevor Maeder's story here

Other Nebraska Girls State Semifinal Scores

Class A: Millard South 68 Bellevue West 47

Class A: Lincoln High 52 Millard North 38

Class B: Elkhorn North 62 York 20

Class B: Skutt Catholic 63 Sidney 36

Class C1: North Bend Central 48 Malcolm 42

Class C1: Adams Central 47 Bridgeport 44

Class C2: Oakland-Craig 58 Crofton 39

Class C2: Pender 54 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41

Class D1: St. Cecilia 38 Ravenna 31

Class D1: Centura 65 Cedar Catholic 45

Class D2: Wynot 43 Shelton 36

