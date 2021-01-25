The City of Corning has EXTENDED their 24 hour snow emergency effective at 8:00 am on Jan. 26th 2021. At that time all parking restrictions will be in effect the same as a new snow emergency. No parking will be allowed on marked snow route streets during the first 12 hours of this snow emergency. Except for the business district, parking during the first 12 hours on all other streets will be on the South and West side only. For the remainder of this snow emergency, parking will be allowed on the North and East side of the street if not prohibited by signs. All No Parking signs and direction of travel parking will be enforced.
H&H Trailers in Clarinda and Red Oak will close operations Tuesday, Jan. 26th.