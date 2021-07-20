(Waukee) -- Despite an early 4-0 lead, Lewis Central saw their 2021 campaign come to a close with a 14-4 loss to Waukee in a Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinal Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We knew coming in here that we had to make all the routine plays," Coach Jim Waters said. "We couldn't have any unfortunate errors and didn't want to contribute to any floodgates opening. In the fourth inning, they opened up."
LC initially opened the floodgates by posting the first four runs with a sacrifice RBI from JC Dermody, a solo home run from Aron Harrington, some nifty base-running from Casey Clair and an RBI from Jonah Pomrenke.
"We couldn't ask for any better," Coach Waters said about his team's strong start. "We didn't want to let our guard down. We've been around baseball to know it's never over until the final out."
Unfortunately for LC, their fourth run of the night would be their final while Waukee's offense woke up. The Warriors received a two-run homer from John Doty -- his 10th dinger of the season -- in the third inning to trim the margin to 4-2. Shortstop Joe White then started the fourth inning with a solo shot to make it a one-run contest.
The following six batters also reached base and ultimately scored runs for Waukee with four hits and two walks drawn. When the inning closed, the Warriors had turned a 4-2 deficit into a 9-4 lead.
"The home runs were killers," Waters said. "And then we had our third basemen fall on a routine ball, and the ball got under our first baseman's glove. Those added to the floodgates opening up."
Waukee did not score in the fifth inning, but pushed five runs across in the sixth to bring the game to a premature end and punching their ticket to a Class 4A Substate 8 Final against Norwalk on Wednesday night.
Offensively, LC managed five hits -- two of which came from Pomrenke in his final game. Ty Thomson and Devin Nailor complemented Harrington's homer with hits of their own.
Senior Cael Malskeit started the game on the bump for the Titans but was eventually relieved by JC Dermody. Trenton Johnette and Luke Woltmann also saw time on the mound before the game ended. The quartet surrendered 12 hits, seven earned runs, five walks and seven strikeouts. Malskeit tossed three innings in his final game, allowing six hits and five earned runs -- his only earned runs of the year -- while striking out four and walking two.
The Titans end their productive season at 25-9. The relatively young squad with only three seniors (Pomrenke, Malskeit and Luke Meyer) claimed another Hawkeye Ten title, beefed up their non-conference schedule and gave the program hopes for even better days in the future.
"We've got a lot of guys coming back," Waters said. "Next year starts right now. It's not a successful year unless we are playing at the state tournament. It's great to win the conference, but the ultimate goal is to make state."
Click below to view the full interview with Coach Waters.