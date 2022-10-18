(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football makes its 15th postseason appearance Thursday, and it comes against the team that ended their most recent playoff campaign.
Regardless of Thursday's outcome, Coach Mitchell Shepherd is proud of his team's resolve to turn an 0-3 start into a postseason berth with a 4-4 record.
"One of the themes for this year has been to get better each week," Shepherd said. "We started out rough because we were trying to figure out what our identity was going to be. We've figured that out."
The improvements, according to Shepherd, have come across the board.
"Our offense has gotten night and day better," he said. "And our defense is getting better at reading, reacting and not giving up big plays."
Offensively, the Indians have used a run-first approach, led by 835 yards and 17 touchdowns from Keegan McDonald.
"We're challenging different levels of the field," Shepherd said. "We have a good inside run game. And we're hitting the edges."
Defensively, the Indians have learned from their showings against electric offenses, such as Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and Elmwood-Murdock.
"When we know our situations, we're able to get off the field," Shepherd said. "When we've given up more points, we didn't get off the field. We play more complementary football when we do that."
Weeping Water hopes for complementary football on Thursday when they face Cross County in a Class D1 first round matchup.
The Cougars are 8-0, led by a rushing attack that averages 324.3 yards per game and has three different ball carriers with at least five touchdowns.
Izaac Dickey leads Cross County's deep stable with 724 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Weeping Water must also account for Jackson Lindburg (517 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Tobey Waller (376 yards, 6 touchdowns).
"They're going to be a physical football team," Shepherd said. "They run right at you wit challenging stuff that's hard to defend."
Thursday's meeting is a rematch from last year's second round postseason game, which Cross County won 67-36.
Some of the faces are new, but Coach Shepherd feels his team's familiarity with Cross County's style helps them prepare for the daunting task.
"We don't have the unknown or intimidation factor," he said. "We know their strengths and how physical they are. We know what to expect."
Shortening the game is key to Weeping Water's success Thursday.
"We have to establish the run," Shepherd said. "If we do that, we'll have some success against them."
Weeping Water/Cross County is a 7 PM kickoff in Stromsburg. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Shepherd.